Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

3 Comments

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Ivan Fraser's avatar
Ivan Fraser
4h

This is beyond any protocols-induced malfeasance. This is plain criminal activity. No way does any protocol support giving any opiates - or any meds for that matter - without prescription and rationale for doing so.

This is a major story and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

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1 reply by biologyphenom
Ned's avatar
Ned
3h

Tweeted as usual

https://x.com/NedPamphilon/status/2090138699065369031

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