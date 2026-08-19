Introduction

The family of a 92-year-old man pursuing legal action after he was given unprescribed opiate painkillers believe the hospital and NHS board still have serious questions to answer.

Overview of story

STV News

The relatives of George Maguire say they remain deeply distressed by what happened to him while in a ward for dementia patients at Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow.

The health board has apologised, and a review is ongoing into what led to a small number of patients being given unprescribed medication over one weekend.

George’s daughters said the former boxer was still doing press-ups at the age of 91.

But Kathleen MacMillan said he was admitted to the Jura ward in December 2025 after their mum needed some respite, with the family recognising he would need a higher level of support.

She said: “My mum is 89 and at home. My dad was getting increasingly confused, and she was not sleeping.

“We thought dad going into the Jura ward would give my mum a bit of a break for a few weeks.

“Then it became clear that he needed more care, and while waiting for a place in a care home, we certainly did not expect to see him go downhill so fast.”

His daughters say he became unrecognisable over the following three months.

‘He declined so rapidly’

Kathleen told STV News: “When I saw him the first time, I said to my sister quietly, ‘I don’t think he’s going to get to the care home’. It was just so sad to see somebody decline so rapidly. The state his body was in wasn’t just dementia.

“We knew something wasn’t right in the hospital. Some of the stuff that my dad would come out with, the staff just constantly said, ‘it’s dementia, it’s dementia now.’”

Maureen added: “His head was lying on his chest and he just could not lift his head up.

“Even trying to give him something to eat, something to drink – it was really difficult because he just couldn’t lift.”

“He came out of there a bag of bones,” Kathleen said.

George spent seven weeks in the Jura ward. Arrangements were being made for ongoing care in a nursing home but as he had been having falls, he was transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for tests.

“When we walked in, she said ‘we’ve got the most shocking news to give you’. I initially thought ‘they’re going to tell us dad’s got cancer or something now’.

“When we sat down they said:

‘your dad’s bloods have come back and we’ve discovered that he’s been getting overdosed on opiates, not prescribed to him’.

“You think, how can that happen?” she added.

George’s family were told that this medication error happened over the weekend on February 7-8. Shortly after leaving the Jura ward for the care home, his daughters say he was experiencing what were described as psychotic episodes.

Kathleen claimed staff told them he was experiencing withdrawals.

“He was terrified. Absolutely terrified.

“It’s horrible. It was the worst thing ever.

“They’re trying to say it was a weekend. There’s no way that was just a weekend.

‘‘I want somebody held accountable.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde would only confirm that a review is ongoing into an incident within the Jura ward that involved a small number of patients.

The board say it has met with the relatives of those affected to personally apologise, adding: “The safety and well-being of patients in our care is our top priority, and we are deeply sorry for the impact and distress this incident has caused.”

Police Scotland confirmed it has received information which is currently being assessed.

Thompson’s Solicitors Scotland lawyer Jonathan Howat said: “Here we are talking about extremely powerful drugs that can have profound effects, particularly when we are dealing with as we are here, frail vulnerable elderly patients…

..What we do know is that this wasn’t an isolated incident.

“There have been multiple families affected by the issues at the ward. I think that is precisely why the internal investigation that we are told is happening is so important and ultimately why it is important that any findings from that investigation are disclosed with full transparency.”

George’s daughters say he is now comfortable in a care home, where this month they were able to join him for his 92nd birthday.

Kathleen said: “He still struggles to this day to try and keep his eyes open now because he was constantly in a comatose state.

“When he first went into the care home, it was like we just wanted to be visiting them all the time.

“He’s probably the best that he could possibly be after what he’s been put through that age, there’s no way that he’ll fully recover.

“You’re putting a vulnerable person into the hands of somebody else, expecting them to give him the same care that he would have received at home, if not better.”

The NHS board say it will continue to keep relatives informed throughout the review and it is happy to meet with any other families who may have concerns.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “A Serious Adverse Event Review (SAER) remains underway following an incident involving a small number of patients within Jura ward at Stobhill Hospital.

“The safety and well-being of patients in our care is our top priority, and we are deeply sorry for the impact and distress this incident has caused to those affected and their families.

“In line with our Duty of Candour responsibilities, we have met with affected families to apologise, shared information about their individual circumstances, and ensured they are involved and supported throughout the review. We will continue to keep them informed and supported throughout the process.

“We would also be happy to meet with any other families who may have concerns.”

Thoughts

Dangerous hospital/care home protocols used on people living with dementia is what, in my opinion, accelerated thousands of elderly into an early grave during the Spring of 2020. The official inquiry evidence in this regard North AND South of the border is overwhelming. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

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