Introduction

I thought it was worth highlighting this powerful speech by Pastor Chris Wickland on a topic i’ve not seen discussed on mainstream news.

‘There are 26 Church of England bishops and archbishops who have an automatic right to sit and vote in the Parliament of the United Kingdom (specifically in the House of Lords). These individuals are known as the Lords Spiritual. Only 11 turned up to vote on the abortion up to birth bill.’

‘Archbishop Sarah Mullally was originally going to miss the vote, but through pressure decided to vote. 11 bishops voted against the Bill, favouring women's health, (not the destruction of life) as the reason. This was a perfect opportunity for the Church of England to speak out on this horrific bill. Sadly, they saw this as an issue of health care to the mother and ignored again the silent Holocaust of the innocent.’

‘‘We have terrible crimes of humanity going on right in this nation and the Church is completely silent.’’

Top Youtube comment- ‘‘Only one word describes the passing of this Bill "Satanic".

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson, said:

“The abortion up to birth clause is one of the most extreme pieces of legislation ever to pass the House of Commons and the House of Lords. It is a travesty that such an enormous and terrible legislative change, which will directly endanger the lives of unborn babies well beyond the point at which they would be able to survive outside the womb, as well as the lives of their mothers, has been allowed to happen”.

More on this at righttolife.org.uk and care.org.uk.

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