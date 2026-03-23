Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

8 Comments

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Shifted Paradigms's avatar
Shifted Paradigms
9h

Pure evil. Thank you for covering these important stories.

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Jill Tennent's avatar
Jill Tennent
7h

Although I agree with Chris Wickland that Church leaders should be speaking out about many issues such as this abortion Bill instead of meekly accepting political correctness, I would like to question him on his own views in relation to Israel and Gaza. Is he a Zionist?

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