Introduction

'Anne’s Law’ describes a series of legal acts and regulations that give new duties to care homes to strengthen the rights of people living in adult care homes to see and spend time with people who are important to them. The code of practice explains how these duties should work day-to-day.’

I felt the above official ‘Anne’s Law’ document photograph to be disingenous and that the following more accurately portrays visiting during another claimed public health emergency.

What Anne’s Law does

It effectively means during another ‘pandemic’ and even non pandemic events/outbreaks can still=no visits! It’s all in black and white on pages 4 and 5.

‘‘The only time visiting can be suspended is when it is essential to prevent a serious risk to life, health or wellbeing.’’

‘‘Anne’s Law does not mean an absolute right for care home residents to have visitors under any circumstances.’’

Further details on page-8.

‘‘Decisions around visiting may need to be made in the context of very challenging circumstances, such as:

• emergencies like fire, flooding and gas leaks.

• developing risks, like infectious disease outbreaks.

…which require careful assessment and collaboration with health protection teams and local authorities.’’

It is even admitted:

‘‘Any restrictions on visiting, even for a short time , can be detrimental to the health or wellbeing of care home residents and have lasting impacts on their family and friends.’’

Visiting Suspensions

COVID protocols take effect. Note this is not a full list of measures that could be implemented.

‘‘At times, the risk of infection or an environmental hazard may pose enough of a public health threat that care home visits will be affected . In these circumstances, advice from local health protection teams should be sought.’’

‘‘There are different ways care homes can help protect residents, visitors or staff which may allow visiting to continue safely. For example;

One‑way systems.

Staggered visits.

The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves or face masks.

Grouping infected residents together.

Thoughts

It’s simply too much to ask in a ‘‘free’’ society to have a framework in place post 2020 that guarantees Scots who want to visit their loved ones in care as often as they want for as long we they want without restriction under any circumstance. No the authorities will still decide if you get a permission slip! Even more concerning any challenge will be subject to a time consuming review process which could be dragged out indefinetely.

‘‘The care home provider should aim to communicate their decision within two days. Providers should keep those who have requested a review informed of any delay or where more time is required to undertake a review.’’

-Page 23

As i have been pointing out for some years this now confirms rather than strengthening the rights of Scots this ‘law’ in practise only weakens them and hands more power to the state, public ‘health’ and care homes who have been extremely successful post ‘COVID’ normalising proven harmful IPC protocols for unproven benefits. As previously stated by the Law Society of Scotland (during the consultation period) no new right was required as under Article 8 of the ECHR everyone was entitled to experience private and family life.

To conclude, i don’t see how ‘Anne’s Law’ prevents harms inflicted on people as experienced during the 'COVID pandemic.' should another similar situation develop. eg; Loves ones can still be masked, isolated and even die alone!

Scottish Parliament 9 months ago.

Lessons are being learned.

The full document ‘Anne’s Law Code of Practice’ can be viewed here.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome

End