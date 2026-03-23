Anne's Law Code of Practice
Worst fears realised for the right's of Scots to be with loved ones.
Introduction
'Anne’s Law’ describes a series of legal acts and regulations that give new duties to care homes to strengthen the rights of people living in adult care homes to see and spend time with people who are important to them. The code of practice explains how these duties should work day-to-day.’
I felt the above official ‘Anne’s Law’ document photograph to be disingenous and that the following more accurately portrays visiting during another claimed public health emergency.
What Anne’s Law does
It effectively means during another ‘pandemic’ and even non pandemic events/outbreaks can still=no visits! It’s all in black and white on pages 4 and 5.
‘‘The only time visiting can be suspended is when it is essential to prevent a serious risk to life, health or wellbeing.’’
‘‘Anne’s Law does not mean an absolute right for care home residents to have visitors under any circumstances.’’
Further details on page-8.
‘‘Decisions around visiting may need to be made in the context of very challenging circumstances, such as:
• emergencies like fire, flooding and gas leaks.
• developing risks, like infectious disease outbreaks.
…which require careful assessment and collaboration with health protection teams and local authorities.’’
It is even admitted:
‘‘Any restrictions on visiting, even for a short time, can be detrimental to the health or wellbeing of care home residents and have lasting impacts on their family and friends.’’
Visiting Suspensions
COVID protocols take effect. Note this is not a full list of measures that could be implemented.
‘‘At times, the risk of infection or an environmental hazard may pose enough of a public health threat that care home visits will be affected. In these circumstances, advice from local health protection teams should be sought.’’
‘‘There are different ways care homes can help protect residents, visitors or staff which may allow visiting to continue safely. For example;
One‑way systems.
Staggered visits.
The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves or face masks.
Grouping infected residents together.
Thoughts
It’s simply too much to ask in a ‘‘free’’ society to have a framework in place post 2020 that guarantees Scots who want to visit their loved ones in care as often as they want for as long we they want without restriction under any circumstance. No the authorities will still decide if you get a permission slip! Even more concerning any challenge will be subject to a time consuming review process which could be dragged out indefinetely.
‘‘The care home provider should aim to communicate their decision within two days. Providers should keep those who have requested a review informed of any delay or where more time is required to undertake a review.’’
-Page 23
As i have been pointing out for some years this now confirms rather than strengthening the rights of Scots this ‘law’ in practise only weakens them and hands more power to the state, public ‘health’ and care homes who have been extremely successful post ‘COVID’ normalising proven harmful IPC protocols for unproven benefits. As previously stated by the Law Society of Scotland (during the consultation period) no new right was required as under Article 8 of the ECHR everyone was entitled to experience private and family life.
To conclude, i don’t see how ‘Anne’s Law’ prevents harms inflicted on people as experienced during the 'COVID pandemic.' should another similar situation develop. eg; Loves ones can still be masked, isolated and even die alone!
Scottish Parliament 9 months ago.
Lessons are being learned.
The full document ‘Anne’s Law Code of Practice’ can be viewed here.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome
End
Is this now law ? How can they be happy with it if it's no different from what already happened I'm struggling to understand this . Will the public get a chance to voice concerns and ask for amendments to this? Surely we should all have a say ? It's clear we need to be all over everything just now look what they have tried to do with the assisted suicide and abortion up to birth have we not learned anything so much for never again eh 😔
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews going by report from AGED SCOTLAND!!---AI OVERVIEW!--Age Scotland criticized Professor June Andrews in March 2020 for comments she made to a parliamentary committee, stating that a pandemic "would be quite useful" to clear hospitals of delayed discharge patients. Age Scotland's Chief Executive called the remarks "barbaric" and "abhorrent," emphasizing the callousness of the suggestion that the deaths of older, vulnerable people would be convenient.
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
https://youtu.be/9tJyO90iGko?si=OAmRE2oIu4hVsOho