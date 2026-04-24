Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
7h

A short poem I wrote a few years ago but fits in very well in today's mess we are in!?

MISS

If we knew of all the trouble and strife,

That was going to happen in our life,

We would probably give the chance of life, a miss.

Once you are here you don't want to leave,

Love and marriage, births and deaths, laughter and joy,

For those are the things you don't want to miss!

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Ned's avatar
Ned
7h

Good news. Keep the guard up though.

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