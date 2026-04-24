Introduction

‘Today, Peers will have their 16th day and final debate on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. And after that, it’s over…at least for now. Campaigners might have failed to pass an assisted dying law this session, but they aren't planning to give up.’

‘If in another attempt the bill fails to pass the upper chamber in time, supporters think they can use a piece of procedure called the Parliament Act to get it through, regardless of whether peers back it. That says the same bill, twice passed by MPs but rejected by peers in two consecutive sessions, becomes law anyway.’

‘It's rarely used, only twice this century and never before has it been used for a private members' bill.’

BBC Breakfast 24 Apr 2026

Baroness Finlay of Llandaff, crossbench peer is a Welsh doctor, professor of palliative medicine responds to issues surrounding the bill including how this could transform the NHS into an NDS, a national death service.

‘‘There had been 112 amendments that had never been debated in the commons.’’

‘‘We’re left with a bill that feels unsafe as it is.’’

‘‘Our concern is we go from a National Health Service to a National Death Service.’’

‘‘The NHS is already really on it’s knees, it’s struggling we hear HORROR stories of people who can’t get what they need in a timely way.’’

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback Welcome.

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