BBC Breakfast|Assisted Dying Bill to fail
Baroness Finlay cites concerns.
Introduction
‘Today, Peers will have their 16th day and final debate on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. And after that, it’s over…at least for now. Campaigners might have failed to pass an assisted dying law this session, but they aren't planning to give up.’
‘If in another attempt the bill fails to pass the upper chamber in time, supporters think they can use a piece of procedure called the Parliament Act to get it through, regardless of whether peers back it. That says the same bill, twice passed by MPs but rejected by peers in two consecutive sessions, becomes law anyway.’
‘It's rarely used, only twice this century and never before has it been used for a private members' bill.’
Source: Sky News
BBC Breakfast 24 Apr 2026
Baroness Finlay of Llandaff, crossbench peer is a Welsh doctor, professor of palliative medicine responds to issues surrounding the bill including how this could transform the NHS into an NDS, a national death service.
‘‘There had been 112 amendments that had never been debated in the commons.’’
‘‘We’re left with a bill that feels unsafe as it is.’’
‘‘Our concern is we go from a National Health Service to a National Death Service.’’
‘‘The NHS is already really on it’s knees, it’s struggling we hear HORROR stories of people who can’t get what they need in a timely way.’’
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback Welcome.
End
A short poem I wrote a few years ago but fits in very well in today's mess we are in!?
MISS
If we knew of all the trouble and strife,
That was going to happen in our life,
We would probably give the chance of life, a miss.
Once you are here you don't want to leave,
Love and marriage, births and deaths, laughter and joy,
For those are the things you don't want to miss!
Good news. Keep the guard up though.