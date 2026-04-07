Introduction

Morar Care Group operates 18 homes in the UK, including nine in Scotland. All the financial complaints relate to its Scottish homes. An undercover investigation exposed failures at the chain and families across the country reveal lengthy battles to recoup money from the people who were supposed to care for their loved ones.

While families struggled to get their deposits back, business has been booming at Morar headquarters over the past three years. Internal documents say Morar’s turnover is projected to grow from £29m in 2023 to reach £122.5m by 2030.

All the families who spoke to the BBC were threatened with legal action by the care provider for taking part in the programme.

‘‘For some families though the poor care and neglect of their loved ones at Morar care homes was just the beginning.’’

The related BBC article can be viewed here.

‘‘What concerns me is, there must be elderly people in these homes who don't have families to fight their corner. So what's happening to them?"

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