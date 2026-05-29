Introduction

Record levels of care home in Scotland are now closing their doors post 'pandemic' resulting in trauma, premature deterioration and death of residents particularly those with Dementia. Stephen Jardine interviews Dr.Donald Macaskill CEO of Scottish Care. Also features the views of Cathie Russell from Care Home Relatives Scotland.

Dr.Macaskill

Record levels of care homes closing.

Social care staffing in crisis.

Care home residents die prematurely due to closures.

‘‘No matter how well handled that (closure process is) IT IS one that SHORTENS life…we KNOW that.’’

‘‘For the MAJORITY (of people) i think we all KNOW that it foreshortens life.’’

‘‘Especially if you are living with Dementia to have that upheaval is traumatising.’’

Cathie Russell

Financial costs of care ‘enormous.’

80% of care homes now in private sector.

American investment company Welltower purchased a world record 600 care homes in UK.

New care homes ONLY built if near expensive properties.

‘‘Care homes are very reluctant to take people on the national care home contract rate of about £1000 a week because they’re really looking for about £2000.’’

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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