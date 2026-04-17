Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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currer
8h

PAINFUL to watch. 🤢

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
7h

How sad that even a fictional storyline can display such brainwashed, unthinking adherence to the establishment so-called “consensus” on Covid vaccine jabs. I’ve never watched this series beyond this clip but I suspect that the BBC’s intention was not to openly discuss “vaccine hesitancy” but rather to disparage the “anti-vaccine”, vaccine-harm suspecting mother.

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