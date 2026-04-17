Introduction

Anti-vaccination views targeted in the most recent episode of River City.

‘Amber’s growing anxiety gets the better of her on the day of Teddy’s booster vaccinations.’

The future of the show

River City was popular among Scottish audiences, attracting an average of 200,000 viewers per episode at its peak, and it won 'Best Drama' at the RTS Scotland 2023 awards. However, its audience has declined significantly over the years, leading to its cancellation. The final series of River City is set to air in Autumn 2026, with the show concluding after more than two decades on air.

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