BBC River City 15/04/2026
A look at the recent vaccination story-line.
Introduction
Anti-vaccination views targeted in the most recent episode of River City.
‘Amber’s growing anxiety gets the better of her on the day of Teddy’s booster vaccinations.’
The future of the show
River City was popular among Scottish audiences, attracting an average of 200,000 viewers per episode at its peak, and it won 'Best Drama' at the RTS Scotland 2023 awards. However, its audience has declined significantly over the years, leading to its cancellation. The final series of River City is set to air in Autumn 2026, with the show concluding after more than two decades on air.
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End
PAINFUL to watch. 🤢
How sad that even a fictional storyline can display such brainwashed, unthinking adherence to the establishment so-called “consensus” on Covid vaccine jabs. I’ve never watched this series beyond this clip but I suspect that the BBC’s intention was not to openly discuss “vaccine hesitancy” but rather to disparage the “anti-vaccine”, vaccine-harm suspecting mother.