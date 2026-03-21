Introduction

The following extremely disturbing information revealled yesterday by Mr.Bill Jolly (formerly of the Scottish COVID Bereaved) on X. I thought no consent and even forged signature DNACPR notices were bad enough, now this!

You can learn more about Bill’s story and his fight for truth at the following link.

Please help support Mr.Jolly on social media and pressure GB News for a follow up interview by copy/pasting the following information to joe.kasper@gbnews.uk

‘Would you be willing to do a follow up interview on GB News with Mr.Bill Jolly formerly of the Scottish COVID Bereaved in relation to recent developments about his father? (insert x post). Bill was previously interviewed on GB News by Neil Oliver 7th June 2024.’

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedack welcome.

End