Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

21 Comments

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
13h

I can’t bear to watch it, I’ll just go by your highlights.

Johnson is the epitome of a paid-for lying deep state puppet Uniparty politician, prepared to lead this country into ruination on behalf of his evil deep state overlords.

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5 replies by biologyphenom and others
currer's avatar
currer
13h

These abject monsters know no limit to lying. They are utterly lost souls.

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