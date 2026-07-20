Introduction

Speaking to Sky's Trevor Phillips, Boris Johnson shares views on the war in Ukraine whereby to end the war Ukraine must be granted NATO membership. The former PM reaffirms his position Brexit allowed for the rapid deployment of COVID vaccines which saved the UK from lockdown. He also speaks of partygate and the UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 5 report on PPE.

Interview highlights

Russia suffering 30,000 deaths per month a ‘fantastic success.’

Ukraine must be granted NATO membership to end the war.

COVID vaccines saved the UK from ‘catastrophic’ lockdown restrictions.

Partygate was ‘nonsense.’

‘‘Thanks to Brexit…it was because we had the freedom to roll out Astrazeneca, Moderna and Pfizer literally weeks if not months faster than our closest competitors.’’

The full interview can be viewed here.

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