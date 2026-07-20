Boris Johnson Interview Sky News|19 Jul 2026
War in Ukraine, Brexit boost for COVID vaccines and partygate discussed.
Introduction
Speaking to Sky's Trevor Phillips, Boris Johnson shares views on the war in Ukraine whereby to end the war Ukraine must be granted NATO membership. The former PM reaffirms his position Brexit allowed for the rapid deployment of COVID vaccines which saved the UK from lockdown. He also speaks of partygate and the UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 5 report on PPE.
Interview highlights
Russia suffering 30,000 deaths per month a ‘fantastic success.’
Ukraine must be granted NATO membership to end the war.
COVID vaccines saved the UK from ‘catastrophic’ lockdown restrictions.
Partygate was ‘nonsense.’
‘‘Thanks to Brexit…it was because we had the freedom to roll out Astrazeneca, Moderna and Pfizer literally weeks if not months faster than our closest competitors.’’
The full interview can be viewed here.
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End
I can’t bear to watch it, I’ll just go by your highlights.
Johnson is the epitome of a paid-for lying deep state puppet Uniparty politician, prepared to lead this country into ruination on behalf of his evil deep state overlords.
These abject monsters know no limit to lying. They are utterly lost souls.