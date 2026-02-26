Introduction

First Minister’s questions meeting of the parliament 26th February 2026.

Question No.2 by Anas Sarwar leader of the Labour Party. Glasgow Queen Elizabeth University hospital scandal. 1

Session

Hospital opened before it was safe resulting in deaths of children and adults.

Prophylaxis long term debilitating side effects in children.

Cover ups, secrecy and deception.

‘‘Prophylaxis, powerful anti-infection drugs are typically used short term but for many children at the hospital they were prescribed for prolonged periods as long as 9 months with side effects.’’

‘‘People were told this was standard treatment not related to the hospital environment why were they lied to?’’

‘‘These families believe their children have been left with life-long debilitating conditions as a result of prolonged use of these drugs.’’

‘‘Her parents told me there is a culture of cover ups and that people were playing god with these childrens lives.’’

