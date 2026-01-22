Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

5 Comments

User's avatar
Barbara M's avatar
Barbara M
4h

No no no to Digital. ID.

Reply
Share
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
15m

As an American my position has been our Public SERVANTS in Congress should demonstrate tracking excellence with Pentagon spending & pass a full audit before there is any discussion of tracking the public who are picking up the tab. Track budgets & weapons not citizens!!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture