House of Commons Oral questions to Josh Simons MP, Parliamentary Seretary for The Cabinet Office.

Q4. What recent steps he has taken to establish a digital identity system? -Susan Murray MP (Mid Dunbartonshire, Liberal Democrat)

Full session (5mins)

Digital Governance vital for UK.

‘‘A new digital I.D is a vital part of the infrastructure that the UK needs to transform public services and ACCELERATE DIGITAL GOVERNMENT.’’

-Josh Simons MP

First question. Susan Murray MP;

Reduntant system to cost £2 BILLION.

A waste of resources.

Digital I.D mainly a system for monitoring the public.

‘‘Does the Minister agree with me that these resources would be better directed towards tackling organised crime rather than BUILIDING A SYSTEM THAT PRIMARILLY MONITORS COMPLIANT CITIZENS?’’

Second question. Graham Downie MP (Dunfermline and Dollar. Labour);

Digital ID a success in Estonia.

100% of public services encompassed.

Digital ID saved Estotonia 2% of GDP.

Government should press ahead with the rollout.

‘‘By the end of this parliament EVERY UK citizen who wants a digital i.d will be able to get one FREE OF CHARGE.’’

‘‘To deliver this we will launch a HUGE digital inclusion drive ascross the UK.’’

‘‘Like Estonia we will be the UK system to earn citizens trust.’’

-Josh Simons MP

Third question. Dame Meg Hillier MP (Hacnkey South and Shoreditch. Labour);

Data issues.

Watertight system required.

‘‘The reason digital I.D is so vital to the future of our public services and government is ALL ABOUT DATA and this will become EVER MORE IMPORTANT in the future age of A.I.’’

-Josh Simons MP

Fourth question. Andrew Snowden MP (Fylde. Conservative);

Illegal migration.

‘‘Compulsory digital I.D was billed as the next magical answer to illegal migration..now that’s been u-turned on what’s plan C?’’

-Andrew Snowden MP

‘‘It hasn’t ..

..digitisiting right to work checks is a vital part of how we toughen up our illegal labour market enforcement regime.’’

-Josh Simons MP

