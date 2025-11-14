Introduction

The Lords debate the Legislation: Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill - committee stage (day 1) which is now subject to over 900 amendments.

Highlights

Baroness Butler Sloss (Conservative), former Vice President of Hospice Care Exeter and a retired High Court judge raises serious concerns over approving capacity.

‘‘The College of Psychiatrists..have said rather firmly they want nothing whatever to do with a panel or anything to do with this.’’

‘‘We’re going to have doctors who are NOT psychiatrists who going to be with ‘‘other people’’ deciding on whether somebody does or doesn’t have capacity.’’

Baroness Nuala O'Loan. Crossbecher.

Assisted Dying Bill does NOT have the same robust safeguards as in The Mental Capacity Act 2005.

‘‘This is not a profound process, this provides a doctor to make a decision that a person has capacity and a second doctor to sign it off.’’

‘‘A doctor told a story of a patient that had signed up for assisted suicide, who when the time came took a sip of the medicine and said i’m not drinking this upon which his family told him..you must do it.’’

Lord Gove. Conservative.

Mental health experts concerned by lack of safeguards.

‘‘We have been told by those responsible for the mental health of vulnerable people that the safeguard that we are about to legislate for is inadequate.’’

‘‘More people will be placed at risk by it’s inadequacy.’

‘‘The bill as framed endangers those who are most vulnerable.’’

Baroness Grey Thompson. Crossbench

Medical discrimination on disabled people’s mental capacity.

Husband with stroke deemed without mental capacity as could not walk.

‘‘My noble friend was in hospital..they were challenging her capacity. Her husband was told she was not able to make decisions on her care because she was dillusional..why? because she told the doctors she was a member of the House of Lords.’’

The session is current ongoing and can be viewed here.

