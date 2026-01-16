Introduction

Debate on amendments to Legislation: Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at committee stage (day 6).

Highlights

Lord Falconer believes poverty can be used as a legitimate reason for someone to ‘choose’ to end their own life with ‘assisted dying’ to chants of ‘hear hear.’ Lord Harper passionately disagrees.

‘’Your financial position MIGHT BE an element in what makes you reach a decision.’‘

-Lord Falconer of Thornton. Labour

‘’I am slightly INCREDULOUS with this...if you are in a financial position where you can’t live properly because you have no money and a result of that you decide you want to end your life that isn’t a freely reached decision.’‘

‘’Is he REALLY saying..it’s ok for poor people ending their lives with the assistance of others because they are poor?’‘

-Lord Harper. Conservative

‘’I am strongly against poor people NOT having that choice.’‘

-Lord Falconer of Thornton. Labour

‘’I think people will be HORRIFIED that he is suggesting that someone because of their financial circumstances should be more likely to end their life that someone who isn’t.’‘

-Lord Harper. Conservative

Thoughts

Note that the 2020s (ongoing) cost of living lockdown crisis has been described in Scotland by charities as a ‘social catastrophe’ for the most vulnerable. I suspect the same to be true in England and Wales.

‘‘Disabled people. The crisis has worsened poverty and financial insecurity, with disabled people unable to heat their homes, going hungry or eating a nutritionally deficient diet . The study presented multiple examples of where this had directly compromised the management of participants’ health conditions.’’

‘The longer term effects of the cost of living crisis continue to present serious economic and social challenges for Scotland. The crisis has left a legacy of higher household debt, public and third sector services under significant strain, increased inequality and poorer mental and physical health.’’

-Scottish Government. February 2025

End

