Yet more disturbing realities of the bill laid bare.
Introduction
House of Lords debate Legislation:
Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill - committee stage (day 9)
Lord Shinkwin. Conservative.
Prejudices exist in the bill towards people with disabilities.
One again Lords speak about how disabled people were discriminated against during the pandemic.
‘‘People like me need protection from such blatant prejudice.’’
‘‘Prejudice which the PANDEMIC showed can inform so many clinical and even administative decisions effecting diabled people’s care and treatment about life or death.’’
‘‘I fear this bill IMPLICITY puts a PRICE on my head and people with life-long congenital conditions.’’
‘‘This bill poses a very real and present danger for people with life-long congenital conditions.’’
Lord Moylan. Conservative
Non fatal diseases would be eligible for an ‘assisted death’ if in COMBINATION with ‘other circumstances’ MIGHT result in a terminal diagnosis within 6 months.
‘‘This has exposed something that has NEVER been mentioned in relation to this bill before.’’
Baroness Grey Thompson. Crossbench
‘Extraordinary’ despite concerns from Oct 2024 no resolution to protect those with eating disorders like Anorexia.
‘Assisted dying’ approvals over zoom unresolved.
‘‘The danger of this bill to people with eating disorders was first raised on October the 30th 2024 when there were 18 experts..they signed a letter to the BMJ saying that the bill fails the public safety test.’’
Very disturbing indeed. The desire for people who are enduring terrible pain and suffering that cannot be relieved by palliative care to have the choice to end their lives is not what this dangerous bill is about.