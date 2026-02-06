Introduction

House of Lords debate Legislation:

Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill - committee stage (day 9) afternoon session

Baroness Berger. Labour

Evidence from other countries utilising ‘assisted dying.’

‘’In Canada...the MAID death review committee identified cases where people with dementia or delerium recieved assisted death during acute illness with limited documentation of capacity and no meangingful opportunity to confirm their wishes.’‘

‘’Experts concluded that rigorous capacity and consent standards were not upheld.’‘

The Lord Bishop of Newcastle (Bishops)

Medical discrimination exists within the NHS towards those with and learning disability and down’s syndrome.

‘’The learning disabilities mortality review found that 40% of deaths of individuals with learning diasbilities in 2023 were linked to avoidable, treatable or preventable causes. This is DOUBLE that of the general population.’‘

‘’People with down’s syndrome are likely to die 27 years EARLIER than their peers.’‘

‘’A systemic direct and indirect bias shown within the health service.’‘

Baroness Grey Thompson. Crossbench

In 2014 NICE deemed disabled people NO BENEFIT to society.

Savings for the NHS.

‘COVID’ Pandemic no consent DNACPRs on disabled people.

It may become the norm for disabled people.

Medical arrogance.

Those with autism and the elderly ‘suggestible.’

‘‘If people with learning disabilities access assisted suicide then there could be a saving to the NHS of £2,323 for every person with a learning disability who accesses it.’’

‘‘Negative judgements are made by professionals around the quality of deaf and disabled lives all too frequently as we saw with the do not attempt resuscitations that were put on disabled people during the pandemic WITHOUT THEIR PERMISSION or KNOWLEDGE.’’

‘‘Tommy has down’s syndrome..he said we need rules to keep us safe but that has NOT happened. Our lives are worth living.. PLEASE PROTECT US.’’

Thoughts

So much of this reminiscent of what went on during the Spring lockdown of 2020 and here we are in 2026 where the elderly and vulnerable continue to be targeted (as per Tomm’y words) and where the illegal is being pushed to become legal.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End