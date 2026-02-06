Biologyphenom

Marjdawes
5h

"So much of this reminiscent of what went on during the Spring lockdown of 2020".... replace the 20 with 19 (1920) and this is also reminiscent of what happened to disabled people then, when the rise of the eugenics movement sought to remove individuals considered a burden. I often feel that we're going backwards........

Markker
3h

One point with debates is that the majority in the HoLs are elderly, some frail, too. No doubt that Lottery phrase "It could be you!" is resonating with them. I'm not exactly sure how these things work, but they have to finalise whatever it is they are dealing with by end of "the session", which, I think, is May. However, we know the AD concept is being touted not just in UK. Does anyone else find it weird that a brand new MP, who got voted in after the murder of her sister who was the MP, be knowlegeable enough to undertake a private member's bill as soon as sworn in?

