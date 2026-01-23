Breaking|House of Lords Assisted Dying Bill 23 Jan 2026
Lords raise concerns and debate amendements.
Introduction
House of Lords debate Legislation: Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill - committee stage (day 7).
Main concerns noted;
The Royal College of GPs do not want AD as part of the NHS. NB: The Scottish AD bill specifies the NHS to carry out AD.
Assisted dying top priority within the NHS relegating other services at a time when the NHS is already struggling. Currently 40% of all UK cancer diagnosis would be eligible.
The assignment of an (unqualified) assisted dying ‘personal navigator’ who would be available within 24 hours of a patients PRELIMINARY decsion to end their own life.
Complications arising from ending someone’s life.
A.I bots could be involved in decision making.
Informed consent.
Session highlights
Baroness Coffey. Conservative.
RCGPs vs NHS provision.
‘‘The Royal College of GPs they do not want this to be part of the NHS.’’
Lord Harper. Conservative.
NHS will be incentivised to dispose of patients.
‘‘The Cost of the drugs to end someone’s life cost £14.78..the saving you’d make for four months of healthcare not used would be £13,075.’’
Lord Makinlay. Conservative.
Comparing covid era messaging in 2020 to 2026.
‘‘My real concern now with a navigator…will it be..
..save the NHS..choose a navigator…choose death?…
..seems to be the rather CHILLING direction.’’
Lord Blencathra. Conservative.
Speed of the ‘fast track’ process.
Remote decision concerns.
‘‘Rushing assessments in this way risks premature deaths, missed diagnosis and inadequate exploration of reversible causes of despair.’’
‘‘The navigator is designed to shepherd people QUICKLY through the assisted dying pathway.’’
Baroness O’Loan. Crossbench
‘Personal navigator’ concerns.
‘‘These seems to be no requirement that they even have some form of medical nursing etc qualification.’’
Baroness Findlay of Llandaff. Crossbench
Assisted death to be an accelerated process.
NHS constitution may have to be changed.
NHS cannot currently cope. Corridor care the norm.
‘‘Whether in the light of some of the proposals is there a plan to re-write the NHS constitution aswell as the fundamental principles of the NHS?’’
‘‘The NHS is not the place to have a dignified death in the hospital setting.’’
Lord Moylan. Conservative.
AD patients will get top class services vs other patients health issues.
‘‘Those who opt for assisted dying will be given a ROLLS ROYCE service…they will be EXPEDITED through the process…their hand held at every stage.’’
‘‘It is simply UNREAL what is being proposed.’’
Baroness Grey Thompson. Crossbench
Complications with assisted dying.
In Victoria elder suicide has risen 50% since introduction of AD.
Worried about the speed of ‘navigator’pushing people towards AD.
Artificial intelligence may approve AD.
‘‘A man had requested the drugs to end his life, he decided he wanted to have longer left and his wife gave him the drugs anyway.’’
‘‘Another man didn’t want to carry on (taking the obnoxious mixture) and his family said but dad you’ve decided to die today you need to keep taking the mixture.’’
‘‘We don’t know..potentially an A.I bot might be used at some point.’’
Lord Wolfson of Tredgar. Conservative.
Giving full informed consent to patients about potential complications could be an issue.
Montgomery vs Lanarkshire Health Board Supreme Court ruling on informed consent may not apply to AD patients.
‘‘The provision of too much information may predujice the attainment of the objective of restoring patients health which is quite close to the Hippocratic Oath but very far away from where we are now.’’
‘‘Is it clear that that duty (of informed conent) applies in the case of assisted dying?..it’s not clear to me that it does.’’
