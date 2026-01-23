House of Lords debate Legislation: Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill - committee stage (day 7).

Main concerns noted;

The Royal College of GPs do not want AD as part of the NHS. NB: The Scottish AD bill specifies the NHS to carry out AD.

Assisted dying top priority within the NHS relegating other services at a time when the NHS is already struggling. Currently 40% of all UK cancer diagnosis would be eligible.

The assignment of an (unqualified) assisted dying ‘personal navigator’ who would be available within 24 hours of a patients PRELIMINARY decsion to end their own life.

Complications arising from ending someone’s life.

A.I bots could be involved in decision making.