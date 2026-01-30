Introduction

House of Lords debate Legislation:

Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill - committee stage (day 8)

Lord Carter of Haslemere (Crossbench)

6 months to live diagnosi s not an accurate predictor.

People eligible for an assisted death for simply giving up on life.

Public expectation/support for the bill NOT what is contained in the bill.

‘’I know somebody who was given 5% chance to live 10 years...that was 21 years ago...i am still here.’‘

‘‘The bill would give people the option of an assisted death if they simply ‘’have had enough of life.’‘

‘‘Should the National Health Service...HEALTH service really be assisting a person to kill themselves if they’ve simply had enough of life..is that what a health service should be doing?’‘

‘’Astonisngly..you will not find the words pain or suffering anywhere in the bill.’‘

‘‘Without ANY reference to ‘unberable suffering’ there will be a massive disconnect between the public expectation and the bills contents.’’

Lord Unknown

Broad defintion of terminal illness.

Being elderly would qualify someone for an assisted death.

Arthritis, dementia, disbaled people and complications from a fall qualify.

Scope creep.

‘‘The current defintion of terminal illness. It is too broad, too vague and therefore to vulnerable to expansion.’’

‘‘The current drafing risks conflating age, frailty and terminal illness… If we do not exclude AGE specifically we risk encoding ageism into statute.’’

‘‘Disability Rights UK told the select committee that assistance to die should not be easier to access than assistance to live.’’

‘‘The house is being asked to authorise a PROFOUND change in the relationship between the state, medicine and death.

‘‘This is the most consequencial legislation as to the view of the state upon human life that this house has considered for some time.’’

Thoughts

As it stands without the Lords amendments being successful what is proposed is truly terrifying. The public have clearly been gaslit with regards to realities of the bill and who would be eligible. And all this taking place after what went on during ‘the pandemic’ how can anyone not find it sinister?

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End