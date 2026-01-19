Introduction

House of Lords debate 19th January 2026.

The cost of public inquiries in 2025, and the government’s legal costs for representation in public inquiries.

Highlights

Baroness Anderson. Stoke on Trent (Labour)

COVID-19 inquiry cost £31 million in first two quarters 2025-2026.

COVID-19 inquiry legal responses cost £25 million 2024-2025.

Currently 21 public inquiries on the statute books. 16 active. 12 statutory.

Inquiries vital for rebuilding public trust.

‘‘My lords, public inquiries remain vital for investigating serious concerns shedding light on injustices and spurring change aswell as getting answers for victims and their loved ones.’’

‘‘This is truly about getting answers to people who have been victims of potentially horrendous and heartbreaking experiences.’’

‘‘When there are significant threats to our democracy it’s incredibly important that people have trust in them.’’

Thoughts

The latest on the Hillsborough law it may shock people to discover…

‘‘The proposed legislation creates a legal obligation for public authorities to co-operate with and tell the truth to inquiries.’’

Which partly explains why the majority of jaw dropping testimony at the UK COVID-19 inquiry has been imparted by families. It may also explain the widespread political and media silence over evidence if national security is cited as a concern.

"The bill will make the police, intelligence agencies and the whole of government more scrutinised than they have ever been, but we can never compromise on national security."

