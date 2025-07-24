Biologyphenom

Ned's avatar
Ned
4h

I included this UN thing along with your recent Scottish covid1984 murder report within

The Solution Is The Constitution

https://nedpamphilon.substack.com/p/the-solution-is-the-constitution

It's bollox.

I've written here, there & everywhere. Local councils just follow orders like the good little Nazi-Bolsheviks they are.

Last year, after a year of writing letters, I attended a public Thetford Council meeting and demanded to their faces that my paintings of Thomas Paine, which had been on display at Thetford Library since 2009 and Charles Burrell, a famous Thetford steam engine producer, be returned. I wanted no association with a council that lies to children about a non-existent climate emergency and supports a sex ed curriculum for primary schools about anal sex. masturbation and gender transition.

I have my paintings back.

This climate crap is crap. It will fail.

David Bellamy: CO₂ Is The World’s Best Friend

https://nedpamphilon.substack.com/p/david-bellamy-co-is-the-worlds-best

Bilbo Baggins
4h

Who appointed this World Court ? I hope they hold private jet users to account- start with a royal family. They’re so keen to save the world they are doing itone private jet flight a time. Hold Elon Musk to account for sending rockets up and into our atmosphere and polluting the environment. ….. I could go on for hours…

