Introduction

A ruling today by the International Court of Justice states Climate change is no longer just a political failure, it may now constitute a violation of international law.

‘The obligation to prevent climate change requires states to take “appropriate,” “substantial,” “rapid,” and “sustainable” measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The precautionary principle applies in full: “the absence of absolute scientific certainty must not be used as an excuse” for inaction, the court ruled.’

‘‘The risk of significant harm to the climate system is INDISPUTABLY established.’’

‘‘Climate change poses a quintessentially universal risk to all states.’’

The full hearing can be viewed here .

‘As well as compensation, the court also ruled that governments were responsible for the climate impact of companies operating in their countries. It said specifically that subsidising the fossil fuel industry or approving new oil and gas licenses could be in breach of a country's obligations.’

‘The Court does not name any specific state as being at fault. But its message is clear: all governments must now answer not only to their people, but also to the law.’

The ICJ advisory opinion in its entirety can be viewed here.

