Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

7 Comments

User's avatar
M H's avatar
M H
2h

It heart breaking reading this it makes me wonder what next?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
cookie's avatar
cookie
40m

My dad went into hospital but he failed the frailty test, he was starved too death and denied water for three days, also given opioids to stop him complaining. What a world we live in when you look for help from the medical industry. I'm sure there are many such examples. How do they sleep at night is the question. Just following orders!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture