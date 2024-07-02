BREAKING|Scottish COVID inquiry Closing Statements:Health and Social Care Impact Hearings|28 June 2024 (morning session)
Highlights from testimony by Aamer Anwar representing the Scottish COVID bereaved.
Highlights
'DNACPR decisons made on ''flimsy evidence'' and without consent.
'BLANKET approach to many care home residents..
..and in some cases that appeared to be the FOCUS on providing END OF LIFE MEDICATION to residents.’
Further reading in the statement.
‘Many felt unable to properly advocate for their loved ones.’
‘In some cases there appeared to be a focus on providing end of life medication to residents.’
Please share.
NHS surgeon of 40 years Dr.Tony Hinton who has been following my X account is aghast at the lack of media coverage the Scottish COVID inquiry has been receiving and clearly notices how the UK COVID inquiry by comparison is noticeably inferior.
In light of this evidence i felt the following video was appropriate.
Do you believe mistakes were made?
End
Links:
Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-clsstn-000024.pdf
A decision had been made to give up on the lives of the frail elderly, physically and mentally compromised and really anyone identified and tagged by the health professionals as vulnerable. They had no problem carrying out their orders after all protocols must be followed. Public health who hold the responsibility for the health of the population decided to remove or critically compromise medical, social and effective physical care for the vulnerable, the very people that need the most support in times of any emergency, contrived or not. None of this was a mistake, I ask any man or woman on the streets of the UK, with no medical or nursing background, is this how you would treat vulnerable human beings? You do not need to hold a health certificate to know that this would cause a bad outcome for them.