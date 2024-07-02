Highlights

'DNACPR decisons made on ''flimsy evidence'' and without consent.

'BLANKET approach to many care home residents..

..and in some cases that appeared to be the FOCUS on providing END OF LIFE MEDICATION to residents.’

Further reading in the statement.

‘Many felt unable to properly advocate for their loved ones.’

‘In some cases there appeared to be a focus on providing end of life medication to residents.’

Please share.

NHS surgeon of 40 years Dr.Tony Hinton who has been following my X account is aghast at the lack of media coverage the Scottish COVID inquiry has been receiving and clearly notices how the UK COVID inquiry by comparison is noticeably inferior.

In light of this evidence i felt the following video was appropriate.

Do you believe mistakes were made?

End

Links:

Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-clsstn-000024.pdf