Representing members of the Bereaved Relatives Group (Skye) (the "BRG") Shelagh MCCall KC outlines to ‘devastating’ harms inflicted by lockdown policies particularly on those with Dementia including neglect. What is also highly significant is the MULTIPLE interferences of human right law including the misuse of DNACPR notices.

‘The impact of the response (lockdown) to the pandemic was PROFOUND.’

‘Some witnesses speak of the apparent misuse of DNACPR notices, this directly engages article 2 of the European convention and is a matter of GRAVE CONCERN.’

‘Witnesses decscribed the NEGLECT of residents and their environment…the lack of basic hygiene, food safety and being injured as a result of being unattended..

..The extent of the deterioration may have breached the article 3 rights of residents.’

'The approach to LOCKDOWN was nothing short of a CALLOUS DISREGARD of people’s right to family life.'

‘The impact (of lockdown) on residents mental health and physical well-being was DEVASTATING.’

NB: Dementia was the main pre-existing medical condition in all deaths involving COVID-19 in Scotland in 2020. So those adversely impacted most by the government policies, died of the virus in most. Hmm…

Further points to note in statement:

‘Witnesses have spoken to suspicions surrounding whether residents were receiving prescribed medication; and the care home staffs understanding of what medications were to be provided, and when.’

Article 14 interference is also mentioned in relation to DNACPR notices.

‘Ms Grant described discussions with care home staff, where she explicitly stated that she did not want a DNACPR order put in place. When Ms Grant subsequently, and only through the processes of this Inquiry, discovered that a DNACPR was in place.’

In statement conclusions it reads:

‘There was a failure to recognise the important role which relatives, in many cases, play in the provision of care. The removal of their involvement had foreseeable consequences, to both the residents and their relatives.’

‘Unnecessary suffering was caused.’

Links:

Full closing statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-clsstn-000005.pdf

https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/statistics/2022/02/excess-deaths-causes-dementia-setting-scotland-2020-2021/documents/excess-deaths-causes-involving-dementia-underlying-cause-scotland-2020-2021/excess-deaths-causes-involving-dementia-underlying-cause-scotland-2020-2021/govscot%3Adocument/excess-deaths-causes-involving-dementia-underlying-cause-scotland-2020-2021.pdf

https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/human-rights/human-rights-act