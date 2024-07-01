-No Schools-No Day Services-No Crucial Therapies-No Physio-Isolation-

PAMIS is the only organisation in Scotland that works solely with people with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their families for a better life.

‘The restrictions imposed greatly reduced their quality of life.’

-Health+Social care 'CRUMBLED OVERNIGHT.’

-Isolation… 'a HORROR.'

'Poor posture can effect RESPIRATORY FUNTION.'

‘The Inquiry has heard evidence of the devastating effect the immediate and extensive removal of services had on people with PMLD and their families.’

‘Pat Graham and Jenny Miller said families found this`terrifying', as everyone `walked away.’

‘Prior to the pandemic, 58% of people with MSLD (more severe learning disabilities) used day services. As at December 2020, almost all day and respite services had stopped.’

‘During lock-down, those individuals in care homes or supported accommodation faced..

..the horror of being summarily denied contact with loved ones.’

‘Several witnesses spoke of the marked decline in health of their loved ones, physically and mentally.’

‘Postural care is a key aspect of care for people with PMLD. There is a dramatic effect if it is reduced.’

‘Poor posture can have a consequential effect on the body, and importantly…

..on respiratory function.’

‘There was evidence that the Covid restrictions have caused a long-term impact on mood and behaviour, with a loss of confidence, and decline in cognitive ability leading to an…

….irretrievable loss of skills.’

‘She put on weight during the pandemic because she was stopped from going out and exercising, going to the park, and visiting her family which socially stimulated her.’

‘She lost her social interaction during the isolation; she was stuck in her room or in the living room. She is now less sociable.’

‘Generally, families felt that persons with PMLD would be…

..de-prioritised if they endedup in hospital.’

‘Those who were assessed as..'to be treated'…

…those with learning difficulties were at the bottom of the pile."

‘Masks could significantly compromise health where the user has respiratory issues.’

Whatever happened to ‘protecting the vulnerable?’ Our CMO who oversaw all of the above was rewarded for his decision making during the pandemic.

"This means a huge amount to me but it is a reflection of the work that a good number of us have undertaken during the course of the coronavirus pandemic."

