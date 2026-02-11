Breaking|Scottish Parliament 11 Feb 2026
Portfolio Questions. Remote monitoring of fishing vessels.
Introduction
Meeting of the Parliament 11th February 2026.
Ruth Maguire (SNP)-
6. To ask the Scottish Government when it will implement Remote Electronic Monitoring on vessels fishing in Scottish waters.
‘‘From the 7th March 2026 all relevant pelagic vessels fishing in Scottish waters must have an REM system on board.’’
‘‘It is going to help us better monitor fishing operations effort and catch.’’
‘‘Further rollout of remote electronic monitoring beyond the scallop and pelagic fleet segments that is also being planned.’’
-Mairi Gougeon Cabinet Secretary. Rural Affairs
Media reporting
‘Scottish trawlermen are to be required by law to install automatic cameras on their boats so officials can monitor them from their nice warm offices back in Edinburgh.’
‘Furious trawlermen say it is because the Nat administration simply doesn’t trust them.’
‘As well as paying tens of thousands of pounds to install the cameras, fishermen could face large fines even for honest mistakes. And if the cameras stop working for any reason – such as an IT glitch – they must stop fishing immediately, potentially leading to trips being written off altogether.’
-Scottish Daily Express
Control freakery. This reminds me of their control freak legislation that domestic smoke detectors all have to be electronically linked so that if one goes off, they all go off.
Monitoring fishing vessels sounds a great idea,but boats are de commissioning all the time, from the Scottish fleet smaller boats like inshore lobster boats have had a hellish start to the year with weather and invasive octopus have in some parts of the country stopping fishing all together.
My father was a fisherman and my son-in-law is out there right now battling the weather, like the farmers and small food processor it's a constant uphill battle.
All so I never knew by catch of birds was even a problem.