Meeting of the Parliament 11th February 2026.

Ruth Maguire (SNP)-

6. To ask the Scottish Government when it will implement Remote Electronic Monitoring on vessels fishing in Scottish waters.

‘‘From the 7th March 2026 all relevant pelagic vessels fishing in Scottish waters must have an REM system on board.’’

‘‘It is going to help us better monitor fishing operations effort and catch.’’

‘‘Further rollout of remote electronic monitoring beyond the scallop and pelagic fleet segments that is also being planned.’’

-Mairi Gougeon Cabinet Secretary. Rural Affairs

Media reporting

‘Scottish trawlermen are to be required by law to install automatic cameras on their boats so officials can monitor them from their nice warm offices back in Edinburgh.’

‘Furious trawlermen say it is because the Nat administration simply doesn’t trust them.’

‘As well as paying tens of thousands of pounds to install the cameras, fishermen could face large fines even for honest mistakes. And if the cameras stop working for any reason – such as an IT glitch – they must stop fishing immediately, potentially leading to trips being written off altogether.’

