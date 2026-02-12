Introduction

First Minister’s questions meeting of the parliament 12th February 2026.

Labour leader Anas Sarwar and the Scottish hospitals inquiry scandal.

Session highlights

‘‘The report warned about the risk of infections but it was ignored.’’

‘‘Yesterday the SNP tried to BLOCK information around current safety at the hospital.’’

‘‘A Scottish Government official attempted to bribe grieving families with cash and a trip to Disneyland.’’

Former Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen (also responsible for overseeing the COVID response) is now CHAIR of the Scottish Police Authority (since 2024).

Media

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End