Topical questions Dr Sandesh Gulhane;

1. To ask the Scottish Government what its response is to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's admission of a likely link between issues with the water supply at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and patient infections.

Highlights

MSPs responding to Neil Gray, SNP Health Secretary.

Dr.Sandesh Gulhane (Conservative).

Jacqui Baillie (Labour).

Stephen Kerr (Conservative).

‘‘With a whistleblower telling me today that the pressure is so bad dishwashers have been out of action for MONTHS and taps stop running water MONTHLY.’’

-Dr.Sandesh Gulhane

‘‘Who pressured the healthboard to open the hospital before it was safe casuing the DEATH OF CHILDREN?’’

-Jacqui Baillie

‘‘NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have ADMITTED that whistleblowers were subject to recrimination and retalitation. Whistleblowers were clearly ignored and much worse besides.’’

-Stephen Kerr

Media report- ‘‘Evidence points to a cover-up at the very top’’’

Anas Sarwar. Labour Leader said;

“For years, families have been forced to fight for the truth about what happened to their children at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Whistleblowers were gaslit, lied to and punished for telling the truth.’’

Thoughts

Scandal after scandal in Scotland hot on the heels of Operation Koper in relation to 6,000 ‘COVID’ care home deaths--the biggest investigation of deaths in Scottish history— but what is not being reported however is since the Corporate Homicide Act was enacted in 2008 there have been NO CONVICTIONS under this specific Act in Scotland so it is all but guaranteed no one will be held responsible.

The Open University have an excellent piece on this issue:

‘The Case for Reforming Scotland’s Corporate Homicide Act'.’

‘‘This legislation was intended to be a landmark step in safeguarding public safety. However, as we near 2025, it is deeply concerning that no prosecutions have been brought under the law. How is it possible that, in nearly two decades, no company has been held accountable for fatal gross negligence? This raises a crucial question: has the law been effective, or does its lack of use reflect a broader culture of corporate impunity?’’

