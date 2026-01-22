Introduction

Powerful speeches by Russel Finlday MSP, leader of Conservatives and Anas Sarwar, leader of Labour responding to John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland over the numerous scandals engulfing Scottish society with a focus on infections and deaths at Scotland’s largest hospital QUEH due to inadequate ventilation and water quality.

NB: I hope to post an update soon from the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry in relation to the shocking closing statements recently submitted by families.

‘‘Major flaws in the water and ventilation system at the hospital "killed and poisoned our loved ones.’’

-BBC

Session Highlights

Families lied to and smeared.

NHS staff bullied and silenced.

SNP Gov refuses to release information.

Inquires not needed if authorities told the truth.

No accountability.

Multiple scandals. (Police Scotland/Crown Office/NHS and more)

‘‘Now after years of lies and deception NHS bosses admit that it is likely some infections were caused by the water supply.’’

‘‘We cannot overstate the level of deceit and conniving cowardness of Greater Glassgow and Clyde healthboard.’’

‘‘This SNP Government presides over a cynical culture defined by arrogance, secrecy and cover up. A culture of ZERO accountability that misuses taxpayers money to CRUSH victims and to SILENCE concerns and which treats grieving families with UTTER contempt.’’

-Russel Findlay

‘‘Pressure was applied and the hospital opened anyway with DEVASTATING consequences so who applied that pressure and why?’’

‘‘It’s either at least negligence or more likely criminal incompetence.’’

‘‘This is the biggest scandal in the history of this parliament.’’

-Anas Sarwar

Thoughts

Shocking stuff. According to Anas Sarwar this is ‘the biggest scandal in the history of the Scottish Parliament’ but there are other inquiry findings which no MSP dare mention, not even in the media and not even 18 MONTHS on with global implications!

