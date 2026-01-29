Introduction

General questions submitted in the Scottish Parliament 29th of January 2026.

Question 4- Jamie Green MSP. Liberal Democrats. Formerly of the Conservatives until April 2025.

To ask the Scottish Government whether it will reconsider its stated position of opposing the construction of new nuclear power stations in Scotland.

Full debate

No Gov support for new nuclear power stations.

‘Renewable’ sources of energy the priority.

Brief supplementary question.

‘‘We do not support the construction of new nuclear power stations in Scotland under current technologies.’’

-Gillian Martin MSP. Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy.

‘‘We know that the SNP hate oil and gas. We know that the SNP hate nuclear.’’

‘‘The SNP are anti-science, anti-progress, anti-investment and want us all to be poorer.’’

-Douglas Lumdsen MSP. Conservative.

