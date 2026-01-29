Introduction

General questions submitted in the Scottish Parliament 29th of January 2026.

Question 5- Liz Smith. MSP. Conservative.

To ask the First Minister what action the Scottish Government is taking to improve transparency and accountability within NHS boards.

Full debate

Scottish Hospitals inquiry

Eljamel inquiry

Ongoing patient complaints about missing documents.

Serious failings of management within different healthboards.

‘’Not only are we witnessing the most APPALLING SCANDAL in Greater Glagow and Clyde…

..In NHS Tayside we have the DESTRUCTION of 40 clinicial log books in the Eljamel case despite the issuing of do not destroy notices.’‘

‘’So will the First Minister finally accept that the cultural problem that he has identified in Greater Glasgow and Clyde is the exact same cultural problem that has existed within this government for years and which is preventing patients from getting to the truth?’‘

Thoughts

Thre is another ongoing inquiry (the biggest in Scotland’s history) with revelations no MSP dare utter a word about.

