Three people have died and four have been taken to hospital after an incident at Gainsborough care home in Dorset. The care home, run by Agincare, has 48 residents, all elderly and some with dementia. The cause is at yet unexplained.

‘Suspected’ cause

A local councillor told the PA news agency that there is a “suspicion” that the incident "could be attributable to carbon monoxide but it has not been proven.”

Carbon Monoxide alarms

The Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Amendment) Regulations 2022 came into force on 1 October 2022. From that date, all relevant landlords must:

1. Ensure at least one smoke alarm is equipped on each storey of their homes where there is a room used as living accommodation.

2. Ensure a carbon monoxide alarm is equipped in any room used as living accommodation which contains a fixed combustion appliance (excluding gas cookers).

3. Ensure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are repaired or replaced once informed and found that they are faulty.

However…remarkably, care homes are EXCLUDED.

What about ongoing COVID ‘vaccinations’ in Dorset?

This vulnerable group have very likely just received their latest round of newly formulated COVID injections.

In Dorest, the Autumn/Winter 2024 vaccination programme began on 3 October. Clinics will be running right through to 20 December.

Is anyone at gov/public health even considering it?

A question the mainstream media will never ask.

