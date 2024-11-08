Introduction

An impressive cross examination of Public Health Scotland Director Nick Phin by counsel to the inquiry Emma Price when discussing what constitues a COVID death and the issues around intensive care capacity within Scottish hospitals.

‘COVID’ deaths exposed

An absolutely stunning few admissions here by the Direcor of Public Health Scotland no less. I suspect NONE of this will reach the mainstream nor even ‘alternative’ news media.

Reminder, the Scottish COVID inquiry has confirmed THOUSANDS of already extremely frail elderly people allegedly succumbed to ‘‘the COVID virus’’ Mar-May 2020. During that time they were terrified, isolated for months on end from their families, masked, denied their human rights, denied GPs, denied ambulances, placed on no consent DNRs and then when they became ill morphine and midazolam was administered.

Given these admissions why is ‘COVID-19’ not a nationwide police investigation because the evidence shows there was no pandemic as advertised therefore what is the experimental injection for?

‘‘PHS does not hold or have access to data around the proportion of patient deaths within healthcare settings in Scotland which are attributable to patients having died with hospital acquired COVID-19 infection, is that right?’’

-Emma Price-counsel to the inquiry

‘‘Yes.’’

-Nick Phin

‘‘We can only make INFERENCES (best guess) at the beginning until we changed our defintion of how we would identify a COVID related death we were using a definition of somone who was COVID positive and died within a certian period of that diagnosis being made. That tended to OVER-EMPHASISE if you like because…

..many of the people who actually developed COVID had many comorbidities and it may have been another cause that eventually led to their death.’’

‘COVID’ positive

You were classed by PHS as a ‘COVID’ patient if you tested positive upto 3 WEEKS before you were admitted or upto 3 WEEKS after you were admitted. eg- Infected leg, goto hopsital, test+ = COVID admission. Complications= ICU and then potentially a COVID death.

29th December 2020 data

Once again OFFICIAL data openly discussed at the UK’s OFFICIAL public inquiry exposes the scale of lies thrust upon the public about the threat posed by the alleged ‘sars cov-2’ virus and that hospitals were overwhelmed. I noted more than 50% of total ICU capacity was going unused daily with 25% of these staffed beds.

HUNDREDS of ICU beds simply lay empty and were ‘closed’ in Scotland due a lack of staff or equipment.

NB: There were 700 ICU beds available in Scotland.

69 ‘COVID’ patients in ICU within all of Scotland

Scotland’s largest hospital the Queen Elizabeth 5 ‘COVID positive’ patients

70% of all patients in an ICU bed in Scotland were NON COVID

‘‘It’s not easy at a glance is it to understand how well hosptials were coping with demand, would you agree?’’

- Emma Price-counsel to the inquiry

‘‘YES.’’

-Nich Phin

‘High level’ Gov daily report 29 Dec 2020

The ‘‘suspected’’ COVID defintion effectively meant you could never NOT have COVID in hospital.

‘‘COVID suspected patients include patients who are waiting for COVID test results or who are being treated under PPE conditions due to COVID status being unknown or who are clinically being treated as COVID positive DESPITE NEGATIVE micro results due to clinical signs.’’

Levels 1,2 and 3

Critical care data 2014-2023

A closer look at critical care admissions show that in 2020 during the peak of the ‘pandemic’ it was the lowest since 2016 and the 2nd lowest on record. Subsequent to the COVID ’vaccine’ rollout in 2021 and the ‘pandemic’ declared over in May 2023 by WHO critical care admissions have increased year on year to the highest levels ever recorded. What’s going on? Where is the mass panic?

Mortality rates 2014-2023

Hospital admissions 2001-2021

Lockdowns

Here Mr.Phin confirms lockdowns were never part of any pandemic planning prior to ‘COVID’.

‘‘The pandemic planning prior to 2020 things like lockdown, some of the measures that had been taken had NOT been part of that initial planning assumptions albeit it was on the basis of a flu pandemic.’’

‘‘There is a sense that some of these measures that were introduced the work had not been done beforehand.’’

Conclusions

The FACTS show GP’s were not visiting care homes in 2020. Ambulances refused to turn up at care homes. The media and politicians were scaremongering us from behind closed doors. Our hospitals lay half empty, doctors and nurses rehearsed elaborate tik-tok dance routines, the funeral directors simply dealt with the dead bodies as always whilst the statisiticians at the ONS and NRS worked from home on all the scary ‘COVID’ numbers..so i ask, who was actually witnessing the emergence of a severe novel disease?

Links:

Video-Youtube-UK COVID-19 inquiry- Module 3 Hearing - 6 November 2024 AM

Spreadsheet- https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/documents/inq000372596-spreadsheet-from-public-health-scotland-regarding-bed-bureau-report-undated/

https://publichealthscotland.scot/publications/audit-of-critical-care-in-nhsscotland/audit-of-critical-care-in-scotland-2024-reporting-on-2023/dashboard/

https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/9427/2021-09-28-annual-acuteactivity-report.pdf

https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/12828/2022-04-20_sicsag_report_final.pdf

https://www.gov.scot/news/intensive-care-units-show-resilience-during-covid-19/