‘The SNP Government suffered a humiliating defeat at the Supreme Court as judges unanimously ruled in favour of For Women Scotland. It means that only those who are born female are entitled to sex-based protections and facilities, bringing an end to SNP's pushing forward of gender self-identification.’

Is a person with a full gender recognition certificate (“GRC”) which recognises that their gender is female, a “woman” for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010 (“EA 2010”)?

No.

The Supreme Court judgement can be read here.

"The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.’’

-Lord Hodge-Deputy President of the Supreme Court

