For Women Scotland (Appealant) Ltd v The Scottish Ministers (Respondent).
Introduction
The issue:
Is a person with a full gender recognition certificate (“GRC”) which recognises that their gender is female, a “woman” for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010 (“EA 2010”)?
The answer:
No.
The Supreme Court judgement can be read here.
Full video
"The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.’’
-Lord Hodge-Deputy President of the Supreme Court
