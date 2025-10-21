Breaking|Westminster Hall debate: Mandatory digital I.D 21 Oct 2025
Evolving threats to freedom debated.
Introduction
Mandatory digital ID concerns laid bare.
Speakers:
Greg Stafford MP, Conservative. New Farnham and Bordon.
‘‘People are rightly worried that digital I.D could pave the way for intrusion into areas like banking, health records or even social credit style monitoring.’’
2. Roz Savage MP, Liberal Democract. New South Cotswolds.
‘‘A future government could easilly repurpose a digital i.d scheme as a tool of surveillance or control.’’
Source: Parliament TV
Exactly how anyone who looks beyond the government hype must rightly feel. Also who would truly trust any government system to be robust enough to stop hacking attempts,plus yesterday's AWS crash another reason to be cautious.