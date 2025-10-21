Introduction

Mandatory digital ID concerns laid bare.

Speakers:

Greg Stafford MP, Conservative. New Farnham and Bordon.

‘‘People are rightly worried that digital I.D could pave the way for intrusion into areas like banking, health records or even social credit style monitoring.’’

2. Roz Savage MP, Liberal Democract. New South Cotswolds.

‘‘A future government could easilly repurpose a digital i.d scheme as a tool of surveillance or control.’’

Thanks for stopping by.

End