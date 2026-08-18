Introduction

This annual publication (released 18th August 2026) provides information on cancer incidence in Scotland, covering the years 2000–2024 for a range of cancer types.

Some cancers have decreased over the last decade due to reductions in smoking (lung (23%), head and neck (6%), bladder (10%), oesophageal (10%) but others show alarming increases post 2020.

Main points

In the decade up to, and including, 2024:

There was a significant 4% increase in overall cancer incidence rates in males but no change in females. The annual number of cancers went up by 15%.

There has been a significant change in rates, or overall risk of developing cancer, in males in the last ten years.

In males, there were significant increases in the rates of prostate cancer (50%) and malignant melanoma of the skin (28%) .

In females, there were significant increases in the rates of breast cancer (8%), colorectal cancer (8%) , and malignant melanoma of the skin (increased by more than a third, 37%).

The incidence of colorectal cancer in under-50-year-olds has increased increased by 38%.

Prostate cancer diagnosis up 50%

Colorectal cancer in under 50s up 38%

Malignant melanoma of the skin up 28%

Melanoma

STV News short documentary from March 2026 on Scotland’s increasing skin cancer problem, with rates of melanoma having more than doubled in the past 30 years. Sunbeds taking the blame.

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