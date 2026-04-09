Introduction

‘A care home manager has been permanently removed from the nursing register after a distressing incident where a vulnerable resident was forcibly restrained and injected with the Covid-19 vaccine against her explicit will. ‘

‘The serious misconduct occurred at the Millport Care Centre, located on the island of Great Cumbrae in the Firth of Clyde, during a routine vaccination visit by an NHS nurse in 2021. The panel characterized the event as "a chaotic, distressing and horrific incident."

‘Perhaps most damning was the panel's finding that Donnelly had acted dishonestly by colluding with another professional to conceal what had occurred. This attempt to cover up the misconduct significantly worsened the severity of her violations.’

‘The forced administration of medical treatment against a person's will represents one of the most serious breaches of patient autonomy and medical ethics.’

Statement details

The full Nursing and Midwifery Council Fitness to Practise Committee Hearing statement can be viewed here.

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