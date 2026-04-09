Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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currer's avatar
currer
15h

A shocking discovery regarding all Police Chief Constables and other senior officers from Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar. Proof of a meeting on the 12th of January 2022 held by the National Police Chiefs Council.

This is confirmation they all knew about the Crime reference number 6029679/21 lodged at Hammersmith Police Station in The Metropolitan Police jurisdiction on the 20th of December 2021.

The Police betrayed the people and here is their own evidence proving it. Ian’s excellent assessment of this new information and the actual minutes from their meeting is attached here.

https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/npcc_meeting_12_january_2022.pdf

I explain the importance of this in the 5 minute video.

https://x.com/XPCBirmingham/status/2041102243512881465

Watch the video, read the report, see for yourself who was at this meeting, was your Chief there?

Please share this because the public needs to know what the U.K police have done.

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Claire's avatar
Claire
13h

Absolutely awful, and too violent to imagine or contemplate. The fact that they tried to hide it, makes it ten times worse. It is assault and battery at best, and attempted manslaughter at worst. What will be the long term outcome? Will the forced, Quacksinated, be affected with poor future health? I really feel this person has committed a serious crime and should be behind bars. These are worse than war crimes…utterly shocking.

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