Care Home Manager Struck Off in Scotland After FORCED Covid Vaccine Incident
Shocking new details emerge.
Introduction
‘A care home manager has been permanently removed from the nursing register after a distressing incident where a vulnerable resident was forcibly restrained and injected with the Covid-19 vaccine against her explicit will. ‘
‘The serious misconduct occurred at the Millport Care Centre, located on the island of Great Cumbrae in the Firth of Clyde, during a routine vaccination visit by an NHS nurse in 2021. The panel characterized the event as "a chaotic, distressing and horrific incident."
‘Perhaps most damning was the panel's finding that Donnelly had acted dishonestly by colluding with another professional to conceal what had occurred. This attempt to cover up the misconduct significantly worsened the severity of her violations.’
‘The forced administration of medical treatment against a person's will represents one of the most serious breaches of patient autonomy and medical ethics.’
Source: britbrief.co.uk
Statement details
The full Nursing and Midwifery Council Fitness to Practise Committee Hearing statement can be viewed here.
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End
A shocking discovery regarding all Police Chief Constables and other senior officers from Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar. Proof of a meeting on the 12th of January 2022 held by the National Police Chiefs Council.
This is confirmation they all knew about the Crime reference number 6029679/21 lodged at Hammersmith Police Station in The Metropolitan Police jurisdiction on the 20th of December 2021.
The Police betrayed the people and here is their own evidence proving it. Ian’s excellent assessment of this new information and the actual minutes from their meeting is attached here.
https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/npcc_meeting_12_january_2022.pdf
I explain the importance of this in the 5 minute video.
https://x.com/XPCBirmingham/status/2041102243512881465
Watch the video, read the report, see for yourself who was at this meeting, was your Chief there?
Please share this because the public needs to know what the U.K police have done.
Absolutely awful, and too violent to imagine or contemplate. The fact that they tried to hide it, makes it ten times worse. It is assault and battery at best, and attempted manslaughter at worst. What will be the long term outcome? Will the forced, Quacksinated, be affected with poor future health? I really feel this person has committed a serious crime and should be behind bars. These are worse than war crimes…utterly shocking.