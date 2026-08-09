Chris Packham Speech 5 Aug 2026
'Millions suffering' due to climate breakdown. Deniers should be criminalized.
Introduction
Springwatch presenter Chris Packham’s speech as Green Party members deliver an urgent message to Prime Minister Andy Burnham 5th August 2026.
Speech
Government and media response a dereliction of duty.
A time of extreme crisis.
3,000 deaths attributed to ‘heat domes’ over UK.
Potentially 50,000 heat deaths across Europe.
COVID style public health messaging campaign required for climate crisis.
We must ‘‘listen to the science’’ not mis/disinformation.
1.8 million homes at risk in UK from wildfires.
Rapid transition to renewables required.
Drilling for more oil in UK ‘simply madness.’
Sausages and bacon need to be eliminated from diet.
Anyone that questions climate crisis should be criminalized.
‘‘We also need a transition in the way that we eat…we need a transition to a plant based diet.’’
‘‘I’ve been fantasizing this year that we could perhaps CRIMINALIZE climate denial.’’
‘‘We need Andy Burnham to step up before we and our only home burn down.’’
Thoughts
I found myself having a chuckle at a guy who wants to ban bacon and sausages who has HAM in his surname along with the new UK PM for the billed climate crisis called BURN also with HAM in the surname. That’s about how seriously i take this speech but am under no illusion as i know he is deadly serious.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
'That’s about how seriously i take this speech but am under no illusion as i know he is deadly serious.'
Indeed.
No, I have not watched nor listened. I hear this creature enough as he pops up on BBC radio as I cook, drive and attend bathroom matters; I have a radio in each place to catch up with the official version of everything.
He should be locked up. He lies to children and spreads fear.
I loathe him and should our paths ever cross, I will tell him to his face. I loathe the carbon cult.
What will the criminal penalty be for billionaires flying to climate conferences in private jets?