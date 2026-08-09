Introduction

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham’s speech as Green Party members deliver an urgent message to Prime Minister Andy Burnham 5th August 2026.

Speech

Government and media response a dereliction of duty.

A time of extreme crisis.

3,000 death s attributed to ‘heat domes’ over UK.

Potentially 50,000 heat deaths across Europe.

COVID style public health messaging campaign required for climate crisis.

We must ‘‘listen to the science’’ not mis/disinformation.

1.8 million homes at risk in UK from wildfires.

Rapid transition to renewables required.

Drilling for more oil in UK ‘simply madness.’

Sausages and bacon need to be eliminated from diet.

Anyone that questions climate crisis should be criminalized.

‘‘We also need a transition in the way that we eat…we need a transition to a plant based diet.’’

‘‘I’ve been fantasizing this year that we could perhaps CRIMINALIZE climate denial.’’

‘‘We need Andy Burnham to step up before we and our only home burn down.’’

Thoughts

I found myself having a chuckle at a guy who wants to ban bacon and sausages who has HAM in his surname along with the new UK PM for the billed climate crisis called BURN also with HAM in the surname. That’s about how seriously i take this speech but am under no illusion as i know he is deadly serious.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End