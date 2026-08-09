Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Ned's avatar
Ned
12h

'That’s about how seriously i take this speech but am under no illusion as i know he is deadly serious.'

Indeed.

No, I have not watched nor listened. I hear this creature enough as he pops up on BBC radio as I cook, drive and attend bathroom matters; I have a radio in each place to catch up with the official version of everything.

He should be locked up. He lies to children and spreads fear.

I loathe him and should our paths ever cross, I will tell him to his face. I loathe the carbon cult.

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SheilaB's avatar
SheilaB
11h

What will the criminal penalty be for billionaires flying to climate conferences in private jets?

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