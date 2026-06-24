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Biologyphenom

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
1h

I don't understand why the younger generation are such soft targets for this hysterical reaction to a few hot days. It just shows how using a box of reds and yellows to give warnings and colour weather maps is seen as scary. Yes adapt behaviour as done in the Med and other warmer climes, but do not stop living.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

I think it is summer in the northern hemisphere. That means the possibility of warmer weather, even in London. Saying there is record heat is ludicrous since the records only go back a few hundred years. Now, if you were experiencing the warmest weather in say 20,000 years (and it could be proved), then that might mean something. Otherwise the only thing that needs locking down in the silly media.

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