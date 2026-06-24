Climate Lockdown in London?
Heat wave hysteria in the media.
Introduction
The ‘record breaking’ heatwave and public health response. Sound familiar?
London the epicenter.
Schools closing.
Essential travel only advice.
‘Big effect’ on working and education.
Medical advice from the experts.
A compliant younger generation.
Stay at home advice.
Protect the vulnerable.
Older people and care home residents particularly at risk.
‘‘Go home and just stay out of the way..and that’s the kind of advice the MET Office is hoping we will ALL heed today.’’
-John Kay BBC
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
I don't understand why the younger generation are such soft targets for this hysterical reaction to a few hot days. It just shows how using a box of reds and yellows to give warnings and colour weather maps is seen as scary. Yes adapt behaviour as done in the Med and other warmer climes, but do not stop living.
I think it is summer in the northern hemisphere. That means the possibility of warmer weather, even in London. Saying there is record heat is ludicrous since the records only go back a few hundred years. Now, if you were experiencing the warmest weather in say 20,000 years (and it could be proved), then that might mean something. Otherwise the only thing that needs locking down in the silly media.