Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Gary S's avatar
Gary S
19h

Relentless coercion and propaganda for their increased wealth and controlling the brainwashed 🤨

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Ned's avatar
Ned
18h

It becomes tiring challenging this 'climate change' nonsense.

I frequently resort to a speech I copied out 2023 by David Bellamy given to

The Climate Change Conference

Cambridgeshire 19th March 2011.

David Bellamy: CO₂ Is The World’s Best Friend

https://nedpamphilon.substack.com/p/david-bellamy-co-is-the-worlds-best

Perhaps I should re-publish the speech without my introductory warble.

If you hear anyone repeat 'climate change', you are in earshot of a twit just repeating nonsense.

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