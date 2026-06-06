Introduction

‘The Climate Ready Regions Gathering took place on 26th February 2026, with over 100 people attending at the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute and online. For the first time, all regions of Scotland were represented. This reflects how quickly the Climate Ready Regions network is growing – from four regions last year to eight this year, with all 12 expected to be involved by next year – supporting the Scottish Government’s ambition in SNAP3 to establish partnerships across Scotland by 2029.’

World Economic Forum

Speech by Kit England. Senior Climate Adaptations Specialist. Paul Watkiss Associates.

Scottish Government FOI on WEF

On 11th October 2024 the following response was given.

‘‘The Scottish Government is not specifically adopting World Economic Forum policies in Scotland.''

Scotland’s infrastructure leaders unite in landmark climate resilience agreement

‘More than 20 organisations are formally joining forces to protect Scotland’s critical infrastructure from weather and climate related impacts.

The ‘Climate Ready Infrastructure Scotland Forum’ was co-founded by Network Rail, Scottish Water and SP Energy Networks. On Wednesday 7th May 2025, the group signed a historic memorandum of understanding, agreeing to work closer together to build resilience against the growing impacts of climate change on Scotland’s infrastructure.

It comes following a sustained and notable change in our nation’s climate. Temperatures are rising, rainfall patterns have changed, and we’re experiencing extreme weather events more frequently. It’s projected these changes will continue and intensify in the years ahead, with hotter, drier summers and warmer, wetter winters.

Climate projections confirm Scotland’s ten warmest years on record have all occurred since 1997, the hottest being 2022. We’re seeing an average of 10% more rain than we did between the 1960s-90s, with winters 29% wetter. The rate of sea level rise has also increased over the last 30 years, rising by approximately 18.5cm from the start of the 20th century.’

The ‘climate crisis’ data

Can you spot it?

Extreme Weather Events

The only information i could find with regards Scotland suffering more frequent extreme weather events was this April 2025 survey of just 4,089 adults. It shows in the real world most people experience VERY LOW temperatures with heat impacts, water shortages and and floods trending low on the list! Despite this..It is the PERCEPTION in future these events are LIKELY to worsen.

‘Nudging’

It must be noted, as covered in a previous article the Scottish population is now subjected to the accelerated use of ‘‘behavioural science’’ with regards climate.

Adaptation Scotland is a program funded by the Scottish Government and delivered by Scottish charity Verture. Their 2026-2031 strategy can be viewed here.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End