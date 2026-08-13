Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Connie's avatar
Connie
13h

That’s convenient! No heatwave here in Northern Ireland, normal service of pissing it down!

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
11h

The fires in the Peak District were caused by humans , possibly fireworks in one case. But the land hasn't been managed for years. Formerly the heather was kept in check by controlled burning by people skilled at the job.

You are correct that fires overall have reduced. A local bird rescue worker told us that the fire service takes calls from them to rescue wildlife because they have the time. I think payment was involved. Surprised you used F not Celsius ,

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