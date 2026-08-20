Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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SheilaB
4h

The Astra Zeneca product - which is no longer made - has been a useful fall guy, to make people think Pfizer and Moderna are safe. An excellent limited hangout. People associate blood clots and the like with 'a few rare cases' with AZ. Likewise, Pfizer is the fall-guy-in-waiting because Tier 2 media has concentrated on the Pfizer 'trial' documents and other Pfizer 'whistleblowing'. Moderna (DARPA) remains pristine in most people's minds.

Also, when they say 'compensation from the government', they mean from us. It's like the Chinese government allegedly charging relatives for the bullet they use for their judicial killings.

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