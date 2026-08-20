Introduction
Parliamentary and Health Servics Ombudsman
A woman is seeking £120,000 from the UK Government Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) after suffering multiple strokes after Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.
Case summary
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End
The Astra Zeneca product - which is no longer made - has been a useful fall guy, to make people think Pfizer and Moderna are safe. An excellent limited hangout. People associate blood clots and the like with 'a few rare cases' with AZ. Likewise, Pfizer is the fall-guy-in-waiting because Tier 2 media has concentrated on the Pfizer 'trial' documents and other Pfizer 'whistleblowing'. Moderna (DARPA) remains pristine in most people's minds.
Also, when they say 'compensation from the government', they mean from us. It's like the Chinese government allegedly charging relatives for the bullet they use for their judicial killings.