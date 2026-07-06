Introduction

Telegraph 06 July 2026

‘The Covid Inquiry has been accused of suppressing evidence that called into question the ethics of the vaccine rollout during the pandemic.’

‘They had told the inquiry that there was “never any justification for authorising or recommending the use in healthy children of novel technology gene-based vaccines with no long-term safety data”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Dr Jones claimed: “I think they asked us as a way to shut us up – I don’t think they really wanted to hear from anyone who had a different view.

Dr Elizabeth Evans, chief executive of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance which campaigns for medical ethics and informed consent, also submitted evidence after receiving requests.

But she claimed that her witness statement, which raised ethical questions about the vaccine rollout, had disappeared into a “black hole”.

UsForThem, a children’s rights campaign group, wrote to the inquiry to demand that it alter its scope to ensure that harms caused by lockdowns are properly examined and that consideration is given to state censorship by the government’s disinformation unit.

Molly Kingsley, co-chairman of UsForThem, said: “I don’t think it looks good to suppress issues around vaccines, especially given the level of public distrust following the pandemic.’

Thoughts

Here we go again! The inquiry is not doing this, the inquiry is not doing that said by people that have highly likely never even watched many if any sessions or read many if any witness statements in 3 years and for the most part have ignored speaking about or informing the Telegraph etc about some of the most damning evidence given to the inquiry. But what have they spent hours telling the public? Whitewash and legitimizing lab leaks. 1 2 3

Dr Ros Jones said; ‘‘I don’t think they really wanted to hear from anyone who had a different view.’’

And yet as i pointed to Liz from UK Medical ‘‘FREEDOM’’ Alliance last week then quickly blocked (notably after the response was gaining support) given the inquiries own evidence of catastrophic non viral policy harms how could a novel jab ever be safe and effective if there was no novel viral excess deaths pandemic during the Spring of 2020?

Also see list of UK COVID critic accounts i copied into the following post to help share without any support. They need you to believe it’s all just a ‘whitewash’ you see. a 4 YEAR narrative.

Dr Elizabeth Evans claimed that her witness statement..had disappeared into a “black hole”.

This is the real evidence ‘‘disappearing into a black hole.’’

It must also be highlighted Molly Kinglsey at ’’UsforThem’ supports more school closures in another ‘pandemic’ which is now in perfect alignment with officialdom moving forward and Exercise Pegasus.

‘‘Whilst we can imagine circumstances where closures might still be a necessary and proportionate policy response – for instance a highly infectious pandemic with a high mortality rate for kids.’’

This is despite the groups own shocking inquiry evidence of school closure harms which i don’t believe was highlighted anywhere else apart from on this Substack.

The gaslighting by the inquiry overseers, media and pro pandemic position of the promoted UK ‘opposition’ needs to be challenged.

For a breakdown of more ‘whitewash’ evidence from Module 4 Vaccine and Therapeutics at the UK COVID-19 inquiry visit this link.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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