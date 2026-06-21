Warning: Contains references to suicide.

Introduction

‘John Cross suffered paralysing complications from the COVID jab but was initially denied a payout under the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme. His widow is calling for urgent reform.’

‘‘There’s been 22,000 applications in respect of COVID vaccines so far…only 200 cases have received a payment.’’

-Solicitor Peter Todd

Further evidence

More on John’s story and others harmed by the jab can be read in The Daily Mail.

‘Nearly half a million Britons claim to have suffered from side effects from the COVID jab, analysis of official figures reveals.’

Top comments

UK COVID-19 Inquiry

For a comprehensive breakdown of testimony from Module 4 ‘Vaccines and Therapeutics’ click here.

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