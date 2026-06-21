Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Markker's avatar
Markker
2h

How many more are there that haven't claimed because they, or their families, have not yet joined the dots?

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Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
1h

No they are not doing enough, given their complicity in the genocidal scam.

The best thing that most of them could do is surrender themselves to the police.

Oh. Wait.

They were complicit as well.

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