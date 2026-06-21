COVID Vaccine Complications: Is the Government Doing Enough?
Sky News investigates.
Warning: Contains references to suicide.
Introduction
‘John Cross suffered paralysing complications from the COVID jab but was initially denied a payout under the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme. His widow is calling for urgent reform.’
‘‘There’s been 22,000 applications in respect of COVID vaccines so far…only 200 cases have received a payment.’’
-Solicitor Peter Todd
Further evidence
More on John’s story and others harmed by the jab can be read in The Daily Mail.
‘Nearly half a million Britons claim to have suffered from side effects from the COVID jab, analysis of official figures reveals.’
Top comments
UK COVID-19 Inquiry
For a comprehensive breakdown of testimony from Module 4 ‘Vaccines and Therapeutics’ click here.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
How many more are there that haven't claimed because they, or their families, have not yet joined the dots?
No they are not doing enough, given their complicity in the genocidal scam.
The best thing that most of them could do is surrender themselves to the police.
Oh. Wait.
They were complicit as well.