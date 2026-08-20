Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Debra's avatar
Debra
34m

“nurse removing their mask so Samantha could lip read”. They know what they do are doing is wrong and therefore still hide behind a mask.

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1 reply by biologyphenom
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

Why didnt they use a fucking Pen and Paper , was it really a mix up, or intentional for financial gain .

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