Introduction

'Dr.Anthony Fauchi, the U.S. scientist who helped lead the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic response faces off again with Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky probing the origins of the coronavirus. Paul subpoenaed Fauci to appear before a Senate committee as part of his years long accusations that the now-retired infectious disease expert had lied about the pandemic, something Fauci has called “preposterous.”

Overview

Dr.Fauchi refused to answer any questions under the 5th amendment of the U.S Constitution. Highlights below with Senator Ron Johnson, Senator Josh Hawley, Senator Moreno, Senator Ernst and Senator Moody.

Senator Johnson

COVID-19 vaccines are experimental gene therapy.

9,342 Americans died within 2 days of COVID jab.

Fauchi suffered serious pulmonary illness after his COVID jabs.

‘‘Your diaries now show that you actually suffered pulmonary infarction in June 2021 i was just wondering if it ever went through your mind that maybe that injection all those boosters might have caused that?’’

Senator Hawley

Fauchi received cash prizes of $1 million.

‘‘You were getting rich..using federal employees with taxpayer money to apply for and solicit cash prizes for you personally..cash prizes totaling over a million dollars.’’

Senator Moreno

High profile criminal attorney David Schertler hired by Fauchi.

COVID policies ‘catastrophically stupid.’

Fauchi a ‘megalomaniac.’

‘‘Do you feel like you are in deep SHIT?’’

‘‘(a mother and her family) were dragged out of that stadium and arrested (for not wearing a mask).’’

‘‘Who the FUCK do you think you were for doing that?’’

Senator Ernst

Families denied a chance to say goodbye because of protocols.

Tragic rise in suicides.

Billions of dollars stolen by fraudsters who bought Rolls Royce’s and yachts.

Fauchi’s pardon from Biden dates back to 2014.

Fauchi was highest paid employee of the entire Federal Government.

Senator Moody

6 feet distancing rule made up.

Lockdowns destroyed children’s health.

Fauchi’s diary entry contradicts public opinion.

Fauchi an authoritarian.

‘‘By 2022 the consequences of prolonged COVID lockdowns on our children were clear. From delayed development to social isolation.’’

Thoughts

Don’t you find it extremely revealing when officials ‘testify’ under oath streamed live on YouTube media platforms are instantly promoting this evidence to billions but when real everyday people (supposedly the bosses) have been testifying under oath also live on YouTube and for 3 YEARS at the world’s only official covid-19 inquiries in the UK no footage is shared? Could it be because only that evidence demonstrates there was no lab leak pandemic responsible for excess deaths? I think so. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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