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Ned's avatar
Ned
1h

I replied to Dr. Malhotra posting about Fauci

So what? Fauci will go free as they all will.

Covid1984? Read All About It At Biologyphenom!

https://nedpamphilon.substack.com/p/covid1984-read-all-about-it-at-biologyphenom

Was it death by pandemic or policy? I believe it was a disastrous policy and the publicly available evidence is chronicled at Biologyphenom.

https://x.com/NedPamphilon/status/2082517032432509024

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

Amazing how the criminals make so much money and no one says boo-hoo. Lord fauci is not really a criminal as he broke no laws. In fact, due to the enforcement of the Prep Act (US), no laws were broken during the fake covid pandemic or the subsequent marketing of mRNA poisons. The Prep Act made all lawbreaking perfectly legal. Congress ain't filled with all dummies.

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