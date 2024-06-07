Dr James Miller AFFIDAVIT
A doctor's eye-opening sworn testimony on his experiences during COVID.
Fake COVID cases and death numbers.
'Patients died of gunshot wounds COVID would be the cause of death'
An affidavit is a written statement voluntarily made by an affiant or deponent under an oath or affirmation which is administered by a person who is authorized to do so by law
Main source:
Go here to see a multitude of cases. Many are seeking or involved in legal action.
https://chbmp.org/cases/
Best to listen to a few of the full length interviews in order to get a sense of the barbarism involved. Many of the family members have obtained copious documentation of the medical records- this is to say that all of this is provable beyond a shadow of a doubt.
The problem is not in determining the reality or facts of the cases the problem is in finding lawyers that will take these cases on and finding creative legal avenues with which to prosecute the cases as legislation was put in the place, leading into the Covid Operation, that provides indemnity for doctors and nurses and administrators who employed the deadly protocols.
One example:
Example:
https://chbmp.org/cases/murdered-by-fda-death-protocol/debbie-sue-haven/
Name of Victim: Debbie Sue Haven
Age: 69 years old
Date of onset of symptoms: 07/11/2021
First sought medical attention: 07/18/2021
Admitted to hospital: 07/19/2021
Treatment received at hospital: Cruelly mistreated
Experience in hospital: Ignored due to not being vaccinated.. keep food and water out of reach.. left in bed to lie in waste, as they refused to help her to the restroom .. she complained about a male cna coming in and ignoring any of her needs, and turning off the lights,,,she was scared of him, so we told the doctors to keep him out of her room
Medications given: Remdesivir, dexametomidine, fentynal, insulin, lasix, lovenox, morphine, Oxygen, vit c, codeine, (for pain) which she was allergic to, vit D, melatonin, zinc
How long was the victim on remdesivir?: 5 days
Was the victim informed about remdesivir's EUA status?: no
Informed of RMV side effects?: no
Person being interviewed: Tammy L Smith
Relationship To Victim: Daughter
Pursuing legal action?: would
Engaging in activism: yes
What types of activism: trying to find justice for the murder of our mother Prison time for doctors and nurses and cna will be a good start
Watch & Share The Interview:
Bitchute Video Link:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TNCarKri1bNr/
Here's another:
https://chbmp.org/cases/murdered-by-fda-death-protocol/gil-sifuentes/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aGXuPKWpJ68S/