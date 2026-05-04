Introduction

ECB President Christine Lagarde spoke at an event marking 75 years of the German private bankers association BdB in Berlin. Lagarde addressed the ‘relentless’ economic challenges the world has faced since 2020. The ‘COVID pandemic’..war in Ukraine..the following energy crisis and now the war in Iran and subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormus.

Highlights

Most sweeping tariff increases since the great depression of the 1930s.

ECB 2020 Strait of Hormu s worst case scenario breached.

Iran war net loss of oil 13 million barrels per day. 13% of the global total.

One third (33%) of Helium originates from the Gulf now at risk.

One fifth (20%) of global Methanol production now at risk.

One third (33%) of fertilizers to grow food now at risk.

Government’s may have to start rationing.

Jet fuel prices have doubled since Iran war.

‘‘The supply disruption is enormous.’’

‘‘Fatih Birol, Head of the International Energy Agency, he thinks that it is the largest oil supply disruptions in history.’’

Thoughts

COVID-19 the Great Reset?

Thanks for your attention.

End