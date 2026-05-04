Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Greta Good's avatar
Greta Good
2h

"Lagarde addressed the ‘relentless’ economic challenges the world has faced since 2020. The ‘COVID pandemic’..war in Ukraine..the following energy crisis and now the war in Iran and subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormus."

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
2h

The CO'n'VID SCAMMERS etc and war mongers on all sides want wars etc to continue for ever and ever. They make money and the people pay in blood and death!

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