Excess deaths in Scotland|Public consultation
Excess deaths in Scotland since the start of the 'pandemic' response highlights from real Scots.
Did you know?
Nearly one THIRD (32%) of all replies to the Scottish Parliament’s excess deaths inquiry of 2022 cited concerns or serious harms in relation to COVID-19 vaccines.
Just some of the replies:
'Countless people are recording deaths amongst family members and friends since the vaccine rollout'
'The vaccines are killing people and it's time to stop'
Links to full document:
https://yourviews.parliament.scot/covid19/excess-deaths-covid19-pandemic/consultation/published_select_respondent?_b_index=0