Exclusive Tour de force highlights complitation from both UK and Scottish COVID-19 inquires which now confirm extreme harms were inflicted upon care home residents living with Dementia who thereafter died the most ‘involving COVID-19’ and during the first lockdown March-May 2020 often without any sars-cov-2 testing.

Whilst so many are focused on the threat from ‘COVID’ or ‘the pandemic’ i’ve been more much focused on the threat posed AND widely evidenced from the brutal human rights depriving public ‘health’ restrictions. Many victims of these totalitarian policies world war 2 veterans who fought for our freedoms!

‘‘I think if you designed a system to make dementia worse you would have pretty well done what happened in the pandemic.’’

-Julia Jones. Co-Founder John’s Campaign

‘‘Accounts given to every story matters .. One Care home woker said this: ‘‘Her dementia declined RAPIDLY when lockdown happened, she’s not got her family coming to see here, she just kinda of lost all will.’’

-Jacqueline Carey KC. Opening statements module 6.

‘‘The consultant said more people are dying in their homes because they are not allowed to see their loved ones than are dying of COVID.’

-Diane Montgomery. Care Home Relatives Scotland.

‘‘They all gave up. We did lose them all. Their deaths weren’t actually from COVID directly..they didn’t actually keep on going.’’

-Jo Sinclair. Befriending Networks.

Video compilation-session highlights

source :Alzheimer’s Society

source :Scottish Government

Thoughts

Every single public ‘health’ measure implemented to ‘protect’ those with dementia from ‘the pandemic’ in reality harmed people with dementia who made up the majority of ‘COVID’ deaths in 2020.

Prolonged isolation.

Masks.

Extreme media and political fear mongering.

No human rights.

Mortality increased from anti-psychotic medication.

So many people at the inquiries must know the truth. The lockdown/public ‘health’ response was the real killer and even the ‘alternative/medical freedom’ community push back utilising the official evidence to question events i find is negligible to nil.

Most remarkable of all is that the bereaved groups in England and Scotland have been fighting for laws that will normalise harmful IPC protocols for pandemic and even non pandemic outbreaks despite the right to family life already in place thanks to ECHR article 8 ….which was trashed during lockdown.

