Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

1 Comment

User's avatar
Rob Kay's avatar
Rob Kay
1h

This is correct: I employ 6 support workers for my son, who enjoys living in his own home with help, and I know at least two of them who left the care home sector because they refused the jabs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture