NB: Some of the stories and themes included in this record include descriptions of death, near death experiences, neglect, acts of omission and significant physical and psychological harm. These may be distressing.

Introduction

A record of Every Story Matters, detailing people's experiences of the Adult Social Care Sector during ‘the pandemic’ published 30 June 2025. This is the fourth Every Story Matters record for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. For Module 6 46,485 stories were analysed. 38,374 stories from England, 3,775 from Scotland, 3,870 from Wales and 1,999 from Northern Ireland.

This latest 200 page report only confirms the real pandemic clearly was of rampant medical neglect on our most frail, many world war veterans. Abandoned, imprisoned, without human rights and left to die, permissable it seems 2020-2022 under the guise of ‘COVID.’

Report highlights

These are shocking front-line testimonies spanning the length of the UK from bereaved family members, to care home workers, NHS staff and care home managers.

Morphine and Midazolam.

Misuse DNACPR.

No human rights. Law ‘completely disregarded’.

Lockdown restrictions and deterioration.

Blanket ReSPECT orders without discussions.

Coercive no jab, no job policies. Even in Scotland.

Thanks for watching.

Previous disturbing ‘Every Story Matters’ report analysis can be viewed at the following links 1 2 3 4

Like, share and comment if you care.

X-link

End