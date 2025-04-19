NB: The release of the all cause mortality data has taken 18 months.

Introduction

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde serves a population of 1.2 million people, around 20% of the entire population of Scotland and is the nations largest healthboard.

Impact of COVID-19

Even though the death rate did increase in 2020 this was comparable and even less than prior years.

Deaths from all causes:

2010-2012= 19,403

2020-2022= 17,734

Rank

There were 3 other years since 2010 with higher all cause mortality rates than in 2020 which was said to be a 'once in a century pandemic'.

‘COVID’ and NON COVID deaths 2020-2023

As one can see from 2021 NON COVID deaths increased significantly year on year within the main hospitals compared to 2020.

‘Long COVID’

Allegedly there are 10,000 children in Scotland with ‘Long COVID’ and 165,000 within the entire population yet at Scotland’s largest healthboard no child under 15 has attended Glasgow’s ‘long COVID’ service. Glasgow has a population of approximately 100,000 children in this age range.

Revealling Glasgow City Council data

The below information i collated in 2021 which is now archived but can still be viewed here in a different layout.

‘‘Given the pandemic, the increase in the number of deaths has been expected…

..even though there is a debate as to how much of the increase is attributed to COVID-19.’’

‘‘It is worth repeating the point that the number of deaths in Glasgow in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the same as the number in 2003 and lower than the numbers in the late 1990s (when there was no pandemic.’’

Total funerals Glasgow

The damning ‘once in a century’ pandemic data continues looking at the Council’s own burial and cremation numbers no less. The peak pandemic years 2020 to 2022 were comparable to those from 2016-2018 but significantly less than 2003-2005.

2003-2005= 23,367 (no pandemic)

2016-2018= 18,168 (no pandemic)

2020-2022= 18,715 (once in a century pandemic)

2000 vs 2020 ‘flu’ vs ‘COVID’

If one compares main crematoria activity in Scotland’s two largest cities (the regions hardest hit with ‘COVID’ in 2020) to the 'bad flu' year of 2000 the mortality figures are even more stark. Cremation Society data covers all council and private run facilities.

NHS Glasgow ICU data

Again nothing untoward occuring during ‘COVID’ compared to prior years. In fact, overall there were less admissions in 2020-2021 vs 2018-19.

2018-2019= 5,601 (no pandemic)

2020-2021= 5,515 (once in a century pandemic)

NHS Glasgow planned and emergency admissions

Overwhelmed hospitals? The WHO declared the ‘COVID health emergency’ over May 2023 when in fact emergency admissions within Scotland were peaking.

NHS Glasgow at Scottish COVID-19 inquiry

Unreported by the media. Here is NHS Glasgow porter of 25 years Neil Craig stating quite clearly that in 2020 porters were not catching COVID and hospitals were not busy nor were they overwhelmed even with the addition of ‘COVID’ patients.

‘‘They thought the workload was going to be higher…it turned out we we weren’t really needed.’’

‘‘Alot of patients were discharged out of the hospital either to home or care homes…the workload was definetely not as bad.’’

‘‘Your everyday general medicine patients…we were used to these wards being full to capacity most days…

..but you’d go into those wards and they’d be half empty.’’

‘‘We had lots of free down time.’’

‘‘Gradually the workload would increase but still wouldn’t be anywhere near a normal day.’ ’

Thoughts

So i think this is definitive evidence the ‘COVID threat’ advertised to the public, to be polite, was not based on facts but fear. The argument could be made and you’d think WOULD be made by government etc this only demonstrates how lockdowns etc were a success and a round of applause is in order like what happened at NHSGGC on 16th June 2020?

Below are some key points from the First Minister's LIVE speech to the nation the very same day. NHS staff clearly breaking the rules despite for months beforehand witnessing first hand the devastating effects of the sars-cov-2 virus.

‘‘I want to close by emphasising our key public health guidance. Following this guidance now remains crucial to keeping the virus under control, and allowing us to reopen the economy and to emerge from lockdown on a firm and sustainable basis.’’

‘‘You should still be staying home as much as possible, and still be meeting fewer people than normal.’’

‘‘Let me remind you, when you do meet people from another household, please stay outdoors, and you must stay 2 metres apart from them.’’

‘‘Don’t meet with more than one other household at a time, don’t meet more than one a day – and please keep to a maximum of 8 people in a group.’’

‘‘Wear a face covering when you are in shops or on public transport or in any enclosed space where physical distancing is a bit more difficult.’’

However, to conclude, the main message post pandemic promoted by public health ‘experts’ who were in charge of the response is NOT that lockdowns were a success but a failure. I would suggest because that would be the only way to repeat the process in an even stricter fashion at some point in the future because this has always been about controlling people not any pathogen.

Thanks for your attention.

End